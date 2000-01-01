'The test is very tough to meet. And the reason it's tough to meet is to eliminate as many collisions as possible'
All new vehicles will be required to have a "more effective" version of automatic emergency braking (AEB) under a new rule proposed today by the US Department of Transportation.
Around 90 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road today come standard with AEB. But the Department of Transportation is proposing a rule that would require automakers to adopt a more robust version of the technology that can stop vehicles traveling at higher speeds and detect vulnerable road users, like cyclists and pedestrians, even at night.
"AEB systems are a big step forward for saving lives on our roadways and preventing crashes," US DOT Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg said at a press conference Wednesday. "When deployed, AEB systems can potentially bring a vehicle to a complete halt or at least slow them down so that there's significantly less damage on impact."
In 2015, a majority of automakers made a voluntary commitment to include AEB as standard in all new vehicles. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety estimates that AEB, which uses forward-facing cameras and other sensors to automatically apply the brakes when a crash is imminent, would help prevent 28,000 crashes and 12,000 injuries by 2025.
But now, the Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is ready to go beyond voluntary commitments, proposing a rule that would make AEB mandatory in all new vehicles within four years of the rule going into effect.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 01, @03:36AM (2 children)
More from the link:
I managed to avoid owning any of the cars with first generation airbags (mostly in the 1990s), because they were sized for a heavy male and way over-sized for anyone lighter/smaller. The 2nd gen (c.2000) had two different sized charges and a sensor in the seat to determine which to fire--much better design.
Looks like there's going to be another generation of cars to skip that have early versions of AEB. In addition to the problems noted above, I've also read of false stops...which get you rear-ended if anyone is following too close.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Thursday June 01, @03:38AM (1 child)
AEB can be hazardous if it makes any slight miscalculation, and they'd better not include it on motorcycles.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday June 01, @03:54AM
MCs are the fly in the ointment for the "Let's kill driving" elites. Suck Harley exhaust, Elon.
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Thursday June 01, @04:09AM
Every time you add another mandatory system to new cars you're ratcheting up the price. Back-up cameras, side curtain airbags, emergency braking, safety bumpers, automatic lights, vehicle interlocks, etc.. When does it stop?
GM's Zengtu truck is under $10k in China.