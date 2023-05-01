A recent report from the World Meteorological Organization about the state of the climate indicates that the global mean temperature in 2022 was 1.15°C above the 1850-1900 (preindustrial reference period) average. Moreover, the last eight years have been the warmest since the beginning of instrumental temperature records 173 years ago.

In other words, the climate system has been out of balance for several decades.

[...] Earth's energy imbalance -- Solar radiation is virtually Earth's only energy source, the other energy sources—such as Earth's interior heat and tidal energy—being negligible. The Earth reflects around 30 percent of the solar radiation and emits radiation towards space.

The greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, methane) let solar radiation pass, but not the radiation emitted by the Earth, thus trapping this energy. Earth's near-surface temperature, which is 15°C, would be around -19°C without the greenhouse effect.

If the difference between the incoming energy—solar radiation—and outgoing energy—the sum of the solar radiation reflected by the Earth and the radiation emitted by the Earth—is not equal to zero, as is the case currently, we refer to this as Earth Energy Imbalance (EEI).

It is human activity, through the emission of greenhouse gases (generating an additional greenhouse effect), that has caused the Earth energy imbalance.