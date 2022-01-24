from the cutting-into-that-$15B-quarterly-net-profit dept.
Google settles location tracking lawsuit for $39.9M:
In brief Google has settled another location tracking lawsuit, yet again being fined a relative pittance.
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office announced the $39.9 million fine last week, along with news that Google will have to implement several state-ordered tracking reforms that clarify what data is being gathered and for what purposes.
"Today's resolution holds one of the most powerful corporations accountable for its unethical and unlawful tactics," Ferguson said in a statement.
The lawsuit is similar to others filed across the country last year, with attorneys general in Indiana, Texas and Washington, DC joining Washington state in suing Google over claims it used "dark patterns" to trick users into allowing location tracking and data collection, while also making it difficult to opt out.
[...] While it's true that Washington state earned itself considerably more than DC or Indiana, it's worth noting, as we so often have to do at El Reg, that even a $40m settlement is unlikely to make Alphabet accountants take pause.
In Q1 of this year, Google's parent company announced [PDF] it had made $15.05 billion in net profit.
Ferguson's office said it intends to use its Google fine to continue enforcing the Consumer Protection Act. Its enforcement body, the Consumer Protection Division, receives minimal cash from the government and is largely funded by recoveries in cases like this one.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday June 01, @08:49AM
When you scold a child who doesn't give a crap and only pretends to be sorry, he'll re-offend as soon as he thinks nobody's watching.
The child needs a good spanking - one that will make him afraid to get another good spanking.
In the case of gigantic untouchable monopolies, what will do the trick is:
1/ If the company has already committed a certain type of crime and settled, the settlement option disappears
2/ Fines that automatically doubles at each new new conviction for the same crime. This will quickly escalate to gigantic monopoly sized fines and make them think twice.
3/ Hard time for the company officers. Make them personally responsible for the behavior of the company they head.
But of course, none of that will ever happen, because none of our corrupt politicians will vote to pass laws that hurt the hands that feed them...