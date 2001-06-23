23/06/01/0150240 story
AI used by Delhi Police to post an AI altered image of 'smiling' Vinesh & Sangeeta Phogat after wrestling protests. Good article by Altnews with images to show the before and after.
"After the wrestlers were taken into custody, a selfie of Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat and others apparently clicked in a police vehicle started circulating on social media, with the claim that the wrestlers were seen smiling even after being detained by the police." - Altnews
https://www.altnews.in/wrestlers-detained-in-delhi-ai-image-of-smiling-vinesh-sangeeta-phogat-viral/
