Plastic pollution has emerged as one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. Over 100 million tons of plastic enters the environment each year, with more than 10 million tons ending up in our oceans. These plastics break down into harmful microplastic particles so small they can be consumed by wildlife.

We all recognize discarded bottles and bags as plastic waste. But the synthetic fibers that are woven into our clothing—polyester, nylon, acrylic and others—are equally problematic. Every year, more than 60 million tons of plastic fabric is produced, a considerable amount of which ultimately finds it way to landfill.

One promising approach to tackle this crisis is the use of "biodegradable" plastics. These plastics are designed to break down naturally into gases and water, which are then released back into the environment without causing long-lasting damage.

But the reality of biodegradable plastic (or "bioplastic") falls short of meeting our expectations. New research, led by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego, California, has found that a popular bioplastic material called polylactic acid does not break down in the environment nearly as quickly as hoped.

[...] The plastic pollution that stems from clothing is a particularly tricky area. Clothes are often not recycled or even recyclable, and they release tiny plastic fibers into the environment through gradual wear and tear.

[...] No matter how the plastic enters the environment, solutions are needed to tackle plastic pollution. Biodegradable plastics are one potential option, but only if they are made from materials that are truly able to break down quickly in the natural environment. They would reduce the time in which plastic materials spend in the environment.