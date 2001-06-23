As anyone who reads this site regularly will know, DMCA abuse happens all the time. Typically you see this sort of thing resulting from clear attempts to hobble a competitor, or to silence content someone doesn't want to see, or pure trolling for the purposes of producing mayhem. But we also see this kind of "abuse" stemming from entities, foreign and domestic, that simply don't know the strictures under which DMCA and copyright law actually operate.

A potential example of this would be what just happened to an app called "Downloader," which was bounced from the Google Play store after a DMCA notice from a law firm representing several Israeli television organizations. The app's creator, Elias Saba, shared the details of the notice Google sent to him, as well as his confusion over why any of this is happening, given what his app actually is and does.