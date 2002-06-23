[...] During the industry's early years, every self-driving vehicle had a safety driver behind the wheel. If a car encountered a situation it wasn't sure it could negotiate safely, it would signal to the driver to take over.

Once cars went fully driverless, this was no longer an option. Instead, when a Waymo or Cruise vehicle encounters a situation it isn't sure how to handle, it will slow down and stop. Sometimes, the situation will resolve itself and the car can move again on its own. Otherwise, the vehicle phones home and asks for remote guidance.

[...] As their technology has matured, Waymo and Cruise have both gradually pushed their services into denser and more chaotic areas. Waymo now serves downtown Phoenix. And as we've seen, it serves Sky Train stations near the airport, if not the airport itself.

[...] While Waymo and Cruise have steadily improved their technology, the commercial rollout of that tech has been excruciatingly slow. Now both Waymo and Cruise are coming under pressure to expand more rapidly.

The reason: Projects like Waymo and Cruise are fantastically expensive. GM said last year that it expected to spend $2 billion on Cruise in 2022. Waymo hasn't disclosed its spending, but with 2,500 employees, its annual costs are likely north of a billion dollars.

[...] So far, the strategy of avoiding freeways, downtowns, and airports has made Waymo and Cruise safe but unprofitable. Eventually, I expect their software will improve enough that they can operate in these challenging environments safely and confidently. But there's no guarantee this will happen within the next year or two. So the leaders of these companies may come under pressure to push into these more challenging environments before they're ready.

[...] I expect some readers have found this article frustrating because I have barely mentioned Tesla's Full Self Driving software, which Tesla fans view as the industry leader. This is because I view Tesla as operating in a different market from Waymo and Cruise. Tesla is building a driver-assistance system that is designed to be used only with direct human oversight, while Waymo and Cruise are trying to build cars that can drive entirely on their own.

[...] I think a big reason Tesla fans have a misperception that FSD is ahead of Waymo and Cruise is that Tesla's FSD operates in more situations, including freeways. But that misunderstands what's going on. Waymo has been testing its technology on freeways for more than a decade; it has just been doing it exclusively with safety drivers. Tesla only tests its vehicles with a driver behind the wheel, so of course FSD is able to go on the freeway, too. But this isn't evidence of Tesla's superior performance on freeways; it just reflects Waymo's more cautious approach and different business model.

[...] Tesla also isn't laying the necessary groundwork to operate a driverless taxi service. Taxi companies need to develop relationships with taxi regulators, police and firefighters, and other officials in cities where they operate. They also need teams of drivers and mechanics in each city to respond when a driverless taxi gets stranded.

As far as I can tell, Tesla hasn't started doing any of this. And that suggests to me that the company isn't serious about entering the driverless taxi business. Rather, Tesla is building a driver-assistance system similar to (if perhaps more advanced than) those offered by other automakers. There's nothing wrong with that. But it means that Tesla isn't a direct competitor to Waymo and Cruise.