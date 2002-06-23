[...] Unfortunately, while logic circuits continue to shrink with every major step forward in process node technology, analog circuits have barely changed and SRAM is starting to reach a limit too.

While logic still forms the largest portion of the die, the amount of SRAM in today's CPUs and GPUs has significantly grown in recent years. For example, AMD's Vega 20 chip used in its Radeon VII graphics card has a combined total of 5 MB of L1 and L2 cache. Just two GPU generations later, the Navi 21 has over 130 MB of assorted cache – a remarkable 25 times more than Vega 20.

We can expect these levels to continue to increase as new generations of processors are developed, but with memory not scaling down as well as the logic, it will become increasingly less cost-effective to manufacture all of the circuitry on the same process node.

In an ideal world, one would design a die where analog sections are fabricated on the largest and cheapest node, SRAM parts on a much smaller one, and logic reserved for the absolute cutting-edge technology. Unfortunately, this is not practically achievable. However, there exists an alternative approach.

Back in 1995, Intel launched a successor to its original P5 processor, the Pentium II. What set it apart from the usual fare at that time, was that beneath the plastic shield sat a circuit board housing two chips: the main chip, containing all the processing logic and analog systems, and one or two separate SRAM modules serving as Level 2 cache.

Intel manufactured the primary chip, but the cache was sourced from other firms. This would become fairly standard for desktop PCs in the mid-to-late 1990s, until semiconductor fabrication techniques improved to the point where logic, memory, and analog could all be integrated into the same die.

While Intel continued to dabble with multiple chips in the same package, it largely stuck with the so-called monolithic approach for processors – i.e., one chip for everything. For most processors, there was no need for more than one die, as manufacturing techniques were proficient (and affordable) enough to keep it straightforward.

[...] For a technology vendor, using heterogeneous integration for a niche product is one thing, but employing it for the majority of their portfolio is another. This is precisely what AMD did with its range of processors. In 2017, the semiconductor giant released its Zen architecture in the form of the single-die Ryzen desktop CPU. Several months later, two multi-chip product lines, Threadripper and EPYC, debuted, with the latter boasting up to four dies.

With the launch of Zen 2 two years later, AMD fully embraced HI, MCM, SiP – call it what you will. They shifted the majority of the analog systems out of the processor and placed them into a separate die. These were manufactured on a simpler, cheaper process node, while a more advanced one was used for the remaining logic and cache.

And so, chiplets became the buzzword of choice.

[...] But if this design choice is so advantageous, why isn't Intel doing it? Why aren't we seeing it being used in other processors, like GPUs?

To address the first question, Intel is indeed adopting the full chiplet route, and it's on track to do so with its next consumer CPU architecture, called Meteor Lake. Naturally, Intel's approach is somewhat unique, so let's explore how it differs from AMD's approach.

Using the term tiles instead of chiplets, this generation of processors will split the previously monolithic design into four separate chips:

High-speed, low-latency connections are present between the SOC and the other three tiles, and all of them are connected to another die, known as an interposer. This interposer delivers power to each chip and contains the traces between them. The interposer and four tiles are then mounted onto an additional board to allow the whole assembly to be packaged.

Unlike Intel, AMD does not use any special mounting die but has its own unique connection system, known as Infinity Fabric, to handle chiplet data transactions. Power delivery runs through a fairly standard package, and AMD also uses fewer chiplets. So why is Intel's design as such?

One challenge with AMD's approach is that it's not very suitable for the ultra-mobile, low-power sector. This is why AMD still uses monolithic CPUs for that segment. Intel's design allows them to mix and match different tiles to fit a specific need. For example, budget models for affordable laptops can use much smaller tiles everywhere, while AMD only has one size chiplet for each purpose.

The downside to Intel's system is that it's complex and expensive to produce, although it's too early to predict how this will affect retail prices. Both CPU firms, however, are fully committed to the chiplet concept. Once every part of the manufacturing chain is engineered around it, costs should decrease.

[...] To continue enhancing chip performance, engineers essentially have two avenues – add more logic, with the necessary memory to support it, and increase internal clock speeds. Regarding the latter, the average CPU hasn't significantly altered in this aspect for years. AMD's FX-9590 processor, from 2013, could reach 5 GHz in certain workloads, while the highest clock speed in its current models is 5.7 GHz (with the Ryzen 9 7950X).

Intel recently launched the Core i9-13900KS, capable of reaching 6 GHz under the right conditions, but most of its models have clock speeds similar to AMD's.

However, what has changed is the amount of circuitry and SRAM. The aforementioned FX-9590 had 8 cores (and 8 threads) and 8 MB of L3 cache, whereas the 7950X3D boasts 16 cores, 32 threads, and 128 MB of L3 cache. Intel's CPUs have similarly expanded in terms of cores and SRAM.

Nvidia's first unified shader GPU, the G80 from 2006, consisted of 681 million transistors, 128 cores, and 96 kB of L2 cache in a chip measuring 484 mm2 in area. Fast forward to 2022, when the AD102 was launched, and it now comprises 76.3 billion transistors, 18,432 cores, and 98,304 kB of L2 cache within 608 mm2 of die area.

[...] Decades in the future, the average PC might be home to CPUs and GPUs the size of your hand, but peel off the heat spreader and you'll find a host of tiny chips – not three or four, but dozens of them, all ingeniously tiled and stacked together.

The dominance of the chiplet has only just begun.