A change in the deployment of the RomCom malware strain has illustrated the blurring distinction between cyberattacks motivated by money and those fueled by geopolitics, in this case Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, according to Trend Micro analysts.

The infosec vendor pointed out that RomCom's operators, threat group Void Rabisu, also has links to the notorious Cuba ransomware, and therefore assessed it was assumed to be a financially driven criminal organization.

But in a report published this week, the researchers wrote that Void Rabisu used RomCom against the Ukraine government and military as well as water, energy, and financial entities in the country.

Outside of Ukraine, targets included a local government group helping Ukrainian refugees, a defense company in Europe, IT service providers in the US and the EU, and a bank in South America. There also were campaigns against people attending various events including the Masters of Digital and Munich Security conferences.

The usage pattern seems to have started shifting last autumn.

One campaign inside of Ukraine used a fraudulent version of the Ukrainian army's DELTA situational awareness website to lure victims into downloading RomCom through improperly patched browsers.

"Normally, this kind of brazen attack would be thought to be the work of a nation state-sponsored actor, but in this case, the indicators clearly pointed towards Void Rabisu, and some of the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used were typically associated with cybercrime," Trend's researchers wrote.