Mathematicians from Yorkshire University, the University of Cambridge, the University of Waterloo and the University of Arkansas have one-upped themselves by finding a close relative of "the hat," a unique geometric shape that does not repeat itself when tiled, that is a true chiral aperiodic monotile

[...] Just three months ago, the same four mathematicians announced what has come to be known in the field as the "einstein" shape—a single shape that could be used for aperiodic tiling all by itself. They called it "the hat."

[...] But others in the field pointed out that the shape described by the team was not, technically, a single aperiodic tile—it and its mirror image are two unique tiles and both are needed to create the shape described by the team. Apparently agreeing with the assessment of their colleagues, the four mathematicians took another look at their shape and found that by slightly modifying it, the need for its mirror would no longer exist and it indeed represented the true einstein shape