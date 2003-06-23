Stories
The Hat Came Back, No Mirror Required

posted by janrinok on Sunday June 04, @03:52AM   Printer-friendly
from the What's-better-than-a-flippable-Einstein? dept.
/dev/random

JoeMerchant writes:

https://phys.org/news/2023-06-aperiodic-tile-hat-true-chiral.html

Mathematicians from Yorkshire University, the University of Cambridge, the University of Waterloo and the University of Arkansas have one-upped themselves by finding a close relative of "the hat," a unique geometric shape that does not repeat itself when tiled, that is a true chiral aperiodic monotile

[...] Just three months ago, the same four mathematicians announced what has come to be known in the field as the "einstein" shape—a single shape that could be used for aperiodic tiling all by itself. They called it "the hat."

[...] But others in the field pointed out that the shape described by the team was not, technically, a single aperiodic tile—it and its mirror image are two unique tiles and both are needed to create the shape described by the team. Apparently agreeing with the assessment of their colleagues, the four mathematicians took another look at their shape and found that by slightly modifying it, the need for its mirror would no longer exist and it indeed represented the true einstein shape

More information:David Smith et al, A chiral aperiodic monotile, arXiv (2023). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2305.17743

Journal information: arXiv

Recently: Mathematicians Have Finally Discovered an Elusive 'Einstein' Tile

One wonders if they have developed special search tools to look for these shapes, or if they just sit around over beers sketching on napkins?

Original Submission


Related Stories

Mathematicians Have Finally Discovered an Elusive ‘Einstein’ Tile 17 comments

upstart writes:

A 13-sided shape called 'the hat' forms a pattern that never repeats:

A 13-sided shape known as "the hat" has mathematicians tipping their caps.

It's the first true example of an "einstein," a single shape that forms a special tiling of a plane: Like bathroom floor tile, it can cover an entire surface with no gaps or overlaps but only with a pattern that never repeats.

"Everybody is astonished and is delighted, both," says mathematician Marjorie Senechal of Smith College in Northampton, Mass., who was not involved with the discovery. Mathematicians had been searching for such a shape for half a century. "It wasn't even clear that such a thing could exist," Senechal says.

Although the name "einstein" conjures up the iconic physicist, it comes from the German ein Stein, meaning "one stone," referring to the single tile. The einstein sits in a weird purgatory between order and disorder. Though the tiles fit neatly together and can cover an infinite plane, they are aperiodic, meaning they can't form a pattern that repeats.

With a periodic pattern, it's possible to shift the tiles over and have them match up perfectly with their previous arrangement. An infinite checkerboard, for example, looks just the same if you slide the rows over by two. While it's possible to arrange other single tiles in patterns that are not periodic, the hat is special because there's no way it can create a periodic pattern.

