Joshua Bell has been quietly working on updating the Apple II Desktop and with the most recent release this month there 18 updates to the GUI. Polishing an OS from long ago shows how much people love retro computing and how it still has a place in people's lives.

[...] He has also announce[d] that there may be a potential Beta of the program next week sometime but for now the Alpha 7 release is available for free download from the Apple II Desktop Github page at:

https://github.com/a2stuff/a2d/releases/tag/v1.3-alpha7

The entire source for the program as well as releases in a variety of languages and localizations are available for download from the page as well as several different storage formats. Documentation for the Apple II Desktop and accessories is available at:

https://www.a2desktop.com/docs