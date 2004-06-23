https://www.bluesnews.com/

Imagine firing up your brand-new Intel 486DX and waiting those several minutes to show Windows, Open American Online and connect to go to your favorite site about Quake – Blue's News. One of the oldest and still operated Gaming Websites in the world, it is using crowd sourcing for it's articles and editors similar to SoylentNews to share what is happening in the gaming community. Passing it's 25 year anniversary recently, Blue's News continues to give the latest on Diablo to Science related news. Congrats Blue's News!

[Editor's Comment: There are certainly some news items that we haven't covered that will be of interest to our community. But I am never sure - how big IS our gaming community? Hands up please... JR]