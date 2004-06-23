Stories
Raspberry Pi Keeps Re-Enactment Photography Authentic

posted by Fnord666 on Monday June 05, @08:19PM   Printer-friendly
from the Picture-this dept.
Hardware

upstart writes:

No vintage cameras were harmed in the making of this project:

When it comes to historical re-enactments, one thing you don't want to do is break immersion. That's where TankArchives' latest Raspberry Pi project comes into play. Using a Raspberry Pi Zero , he's turned a vintage 1940s Argust A camera digital thanks to a Raspberry Pi High Quality camera module. Best of all, the original camera was not damaged during the creation of the project. Using this Pi-powered digital camera, TankArchives can capture images while retaining the appropriate look and feel of the era.

The camera used in this project, the Argust A, isn't a terribly expensive antique to acquire. TankArchives explains that you can find a working model for around $50. That said, it's still a historical relic and being a re-enactment fan, it's no surprise TankArchives wanted to preserve it as much as possible.

[...] The software used to capture images was created using a mixture of Python 3 and libcamera2. Picamera2 can also be used and provides a Pythonic means to interact with the camera. According to TankArchives, capturing images is somewhat slow and the unit takes a minute or so to completely boot. Taking a photo requires a couple of seconds to fully capture.

If you want to recreate this Raspberry Pi project or just get a closer look at how it goes together, check out the original thread shared to Reddit by TankArchives.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 05, @09:13PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 05, @09:13PM (#1310008)

    Argust A --> Argus A

    And I'm not even a camera buff, just old.

