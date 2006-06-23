Stories
Elon Musk's Twitter Loses Second Trust and Safety Chief

Twitter's second head of trust and safety under owner Elon Musk has resigned, according to reports:

Ella Irwin took the post when previous head Yoel Roth left in November 2022 - a month after Mr Musk took over the company.

The head of trust and safety is tasked with content moderation, a topic which has come under the spotlight since Mr Musk's takeover.

The BBC has approached Twitter and Ms Irwin for comment.

She confirmed to both Reuters and the Wall Street Journal that she has stepped down. The reason for her resignation is unclear.

However, it comes a day after Mr Musk publicly criticised a content moderation decision made at Twitter.

He called the decision to limit the visibility of a video over allegations of misgendering, "a mistake by many people at Twitter".

"Whether or not you agree with using someone's preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws," he wrote.

It comes a week after the social media platform pulled out of the European Union's voluntary code to fight disinformation.

  • (Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 06, @05:00PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday June 06, @05:00PM (#1310138) Homepage Journal

    Such posts should never be moderated. In effect, it is censorship of one point of view - right or wrong. Today, gender is controversial, and if a discussion board cannot allow controversial views, then it needs to be shut the fuck down. Real, regular people, can't silence the gender benders, so the gender benders sure as fuck shouldn't be able to silence real people.

    There are two genders, people, you don't get to make up leventy-leven others, then force me to "respect" your fantasies.

    --
    Abortion is the number one killed of children in the United States.
(1)