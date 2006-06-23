from the another-Tom-Collins-paper-please dept.
Too much water can make whiskies taste the same:
While adding a little water is popularly thought to "open up" the flavor of whisky, a Washington State University-led study indicates there's a point at which it becomes too much: about 20%.
Researchers chemically analyzed how volatile compounds in a set of 25 whiskies responded to the addition of water, including bourbons, ryes, Irish whiskeys and both single malt and blended Scotches. They also had a trained sensory panel assess six of those whiskies, three Scotches and three bourbons.
Both tests found that adding a little water could change how the whiskies smelled, but after 20%, they may start to have the same aroma. Since smell and taste are often closely linked, this likely affected the spirit's flavor as well.
[...] Whisky is a mix of compounds that run the scale from hydrophilic to hydrophobic, in other words, ones that are attracted to water and others that are repelled by it. The addition of water sends the whisky's hydrophobic compounds into that headspace and leaves the hydrophilic ones behind, changing the aroma of the liquid.
Journal Reference:
P. Layton Ashmore, Aubrey DuBois, Elizabeth Tomasino, et al., Impact of Dilution on Whisky Aroma: A Sensory and Volatile Composition Analysis [open], Foods 2023, 12(6), 1276; https://doi.org/10.3390/foods12061276
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday June 07, @09:03PM (4 children)
don't add any water!
Easy peasy solution.
Sheeeit.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 07, @09:07PM (3 children)
On the rocks is best. Yeah, you get a bit of water, but most of the water stays solid.
And, yes, I have noticed that if the Scotch sits on the table too long allowing the ice to melt, it loses some of it's wonderful aroma. That means it's time to throw it back, and order a new one!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @09:33PM
This explains so much...
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday June 07, @09:35PM
You can actually get rocks/stones, that you freeze and put in the drink and that keeps them cool without adding much water to the mix. There are once made of metal to.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday June 07, @10:09PM
Why are you chilling whiskey? Good lord man have you no decency.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @09:39PM
I thought it was just another marketing technique to shortchange the customer.
The vendors would be furious if the customers started remitting partial payment, tendering strips of newspaper in lieu of currency for payment of watered down moonshine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @09:57PM
Unless my math is off, 20 % dilution means adding a a quarter of whisky volume to the water. To a standard glass of 4 cl that's 10 ml. The most that a reviewer like Ralfy adds could be that, but only to much higher alcoholic strength whiskies than what they used in the study (43 %), like around 55 and above. Otherwise, he usually adds a maximum of one "teaspoon" of 5 ml, and sometimes even just a few drops.