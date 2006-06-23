Stories
Team Develops Nanoparticles to Deliver Brain Cancer Treatment

posted by mrpg on Thursday June 08, @01:33AM   Printer-friendly
Science

janrinok writes:

https://phys.org/news/2023-05-team-nanoparticles-brain-cancer-treatment.html

University of Queensland researchers have developed a nanoparticle to take a chemotherapy drug into fast growing, aggressive brain tumors.

Research team lead Dr. Taskeen Janjua from UQ's School of Pharmacy said the new silica nanoparticle can be loaded with temozolomide, a small molecule drug used to treat tumors known as glioblastoma.

"This chemotherapy drug has limitations—it doesn't stay in the blood for very long, it can be pushed out of the brain, and it doesn't have high penetration from blood into the brain," Dr. Janjua said.

"To make the drug more effective, we developed an ultra-small, large pore nanoparticle to help it move through the blood-brain barrier and penetrate the tumor while also reducing unwanted patient side effects.

"This strategy could be a more effective way to treat brain cancer and prevent it from coming back."

More information:Taskeen Iqbal Janjua et al, Efficient delivery of Temozolomide using ultrasmall large-pore silica nanoparticles for glioblastoma, Journal of Controlled Release (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.jconrel.2023.03.040

Journal information:Journal of Controlled Release
                                                                                                               

Original Submission


