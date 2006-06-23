La Quadrature du Net has been alerted to the fact that, in the context of the "8 december" case, not only the use of commundicatgions [sic] encryption tooals [sic] (WhatsApp, Signal, Protonmail, Silence, etic [sic].) but also the possession of technicale documentation and the organisation of digital hygiene training courses are being used to "demonstrate" a so-called "clandestine behaviour" revealing the "terrorist nature" of the group5.

We have had access to certain elements of the file confirming this information. We have chosen to make them visible in order to denounce the criminalisation of digital practices at the heart of our day-to-day work and the manipulation to which they are subjected in this affair.

Mixing fantasies, bad faith and technical incompetence, a police story has been constructed around the (good) digital practices of the accused, with the aim of staging a "clandestine group", "conspirative", "conspiratist" and therefore... terrorist.

The elements of the investigation that have been communicated to us are staggering. Here are just some of the practices that are being misused as evidence of terrorist behavior