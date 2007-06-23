Stories
posted by martyb on Thursday June 08, @07:15PM   Printer-friendly
owl writes:

Preparing for the Incoming Computer Shopper Tsunami

There's no way for me to know where your awareness starts with all this, so let's just start at the beginning.

Computer Shopper was a hell of a magazine. I wrote a whole essay about it, which can be summarized as "this magazine got to be very large, very extensive, and probably served as the unofficial 'bible' of the state of hardware and software to the general public throughout the 1980s and 1990s." While it was just a pleasant little computer tabloid when it started in 1979, it quickly grew to a page count that most reasonable people would define as "intimidating".

[...] So, there I was whining online about how it was 2023 and nobody seemed to be scanning in Computer Shopper and we were going to be running into greater and greater difficulty to acquire and process them meaningfully, and I finally, stupidly said that if we happened on a somewhat-complete collection, I'd figure out how to do it.

And then an ebay auction came up that seemed to fit the bill.

Ed note: I well remember. Some editions stretched to 800 or more pages! It seemed that I could barely get through one edition when the next month's edition would come along. Who else remembers?

