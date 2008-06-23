Self-healing code is the future of software development:
One of the more fascinating aspects of large language models is their ability to improve their output through self reflection. Feed the model its own response back, then ask it to improve the response or identify errors, and it has a much better chance of producing something factually accurate or pleasing to its users. Ask it to solve a problem by showing its work, step by step, and these systems are more accurate than those tuned just to find the correct final answer.
While the field is still developing fast, and factual errors, known as hallucinations, remain a problem for many LLM powered chatbots, a growing body of research indicates that a more guided, auto-regressive approach can lead to better outcomes.
This gets really interesting when applied to the world of software development and CI/CD. Most developers are already familiar with processes that help automate the creation of code, detection of bugs, testing of solutions, and documentation of ideas. Several have written in the past on the idea of self-healing code. Head over to Stack Overflow's CI/CD Collective and you'll find numerous examples of technologists putting this ideas into practice.
When code fails, it often gives an error message. If your software is any good, that error message will say exactly what was wrong and point you in the direction of a fix. Previous self-healing code programs are clever automations that reduce errors, allow for graceful fallbacks, and manage alerts. Maybe you want to add a little disk space or delete some files when you get a warning that utilization is at 90% percent. Or hey, have you tried turning it off and then back on again?
Developers love automating solutions to their problems, and with the rise of generative AI, this concept is likely to be applied to both the creation, maintenance, and the improvement of code at an entirely new level.
The ability of LLMs to quickly produce large chunks of code may mean that developers—and even non-developers—will be adding more to the company codebase than in the past. This poses its own set of challenges.
"One of the things that I'm hearing a lot from software engineers is they're saying, 'Well, I mean, anybody can generate some code now with some of these tools, but we're concerned about maybe the quality of what's being generated,'" says Forrest Brazeal, head of developer media at Google Cloud. The pace and volume at which these systems can output code can feel overwhelming. "I mean, think about reviewing a 7,000 line pull request that somebody on your team wrote. It's very, very difficult to do that and have meaningful feedback. It's not getting any easier when AI generates this huge amount of code. So we're rapidly entering a world where we're going to have to come up with software engineering best practices to make sure that we're using GenAI effectively."
"People have talked about technical debt for a long time, and now we have a brand new credit card here that is going to allow us to accumulate technical debt in ways we were never able to do before," said Armando Solar-Lezama, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "I think there is a risk of accumulating lots of very shoddy code written by a machine," he said, adding that companies will have to rethink methodologies around how they can work in tandem with the new tools' capabilities to avoid that.
[Editor's Comment: Much more discussion follows in the linked article.--JR]
Why do I suddenly have to think of the episode "The Doctor Dances"?
You're not kidding! At least money supply and human abilities limited the pace of crappy code creation in the past. This will do to software what Eternal September and later the dot com boom did to internet discourse. But faster.
As for the automated bug fixing, I can really see this hiding the original bug so people think it's gone away, but at the same time breaking the algorithm further in ways that won't be noticed until later. Not much of a big deal for a casual game but they better not let this stuff anywhere near software that handles personal information, financial transactions, health care -- you get the idea.
It reminds me a bit of Visual Basic coders using "On Error Resume Next" which used carelessly would silently hide errors without fixing any underlying causes.
