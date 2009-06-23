On Wednesday, Norwegian cruise line company Hurtigruten revealed plans for a first-of-its-kind zero-emission ship. The electric-powered cruise ship will feature retractable sails with solar panels to harness energy from the wind and sun while storing it in powerful batteries.

Although only 0.1% of Hurtigruten Norway's ships currently use zero-emission technology, the company is planning a drastic overhaul.

Its first concept, "Sea Zero," is expected to be the world's most energy-efficient cruise ship. The company initially revealed the project last March as part of its ambition to become a leader in sustainable travel.

Its first electric cruise ship, due out in 2030, will combine 60 MWh battery packs with several industry firsts to harness wind and solar while at sea for a truly zero-emission experience.

For example, the company plans to include three retractable, autonomous sails with added solar panels. The wing rigs are designed to enhance aerodynamics, pulling in air currents at up to 50 meters for added propulsion.

Hurtigruten says that during the summer, the ship "will be superpowered by northern Norway's midnight sun that shines for 24 hours a day."