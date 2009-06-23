from the good-doctors dept.
More than 70 staff members of a San Diego-area hospital are calling for a halt of all surgeries at the facility due to unidentified black, brown, and gray specks on surgical trays, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
The objecting staff have signed a petition to spur hospital officials to pause procedures until the issue is resolved. But officials at the facility, the Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center, have rejected the call, according to the Union-Tribune. A spokesperson for the facility did not respond to voicemails from Ars.
[...] Haynes [ a surgical technician at Zion] added that management had assured staff that the particles—whatever they are—are sterile. Surgical equipment goes through a two-step process before use: a wash and then a trip through an autoclave, a pressurized steam machine used for sterilization. But Haynes argued that simply being sterilized doesn't mean it's fit for surgery.
"The fact that a contaminant is "safe" (not a microbe) doesn't mean that contaminant is implantable," she said.
The Union-Tribune noted that the hospital's troubles seemed to begin last month when the facility reported a problem with its hot water lines.
[...] Earlier this year, researchers at a Boston hospital reported on water purification systems in hospital ice machines inadvertently stripping out chlorine, leading to the deaths of three patients.
Leapfrog, a national nonprofit watchdog of hospital quality and safety, recently gave the Zion Medical Center an "A" grade.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday June 10, @03:32PM (1 child)
It feels like a coverup.
Its a friggin hospital. These people are not helpless and tool-less.
Put the dust under a microscope and you don't need to be a licensed pathologist or even a chemist to figure out if its iron filings or asbestos needles or little pieces of plastic or gasket material or WTF.
Lots of QA/QC programs are graded not on being flawless but on how they handle problems; so its quite possible they'll maintain their "A" grade because of how they detect and fix this issue; donno if doing some big coverup as per above helps QA/QC scores, probably not LOL.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 10, @03:41PM
They are not helpless and tool-less, but sending it out for a lab analysis will cost money, and hospitals are ALL about 'cost optimization.' Sure, the lab analysis might not be too expensive, but if it comes back that they need to change procedures to prevent/remove it, THAT could eat into their profits. Better to rationalize it as "whatever it is, it will be sterile anyway" and move on.