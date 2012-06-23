Reddit Cuts 90 Workers While API Pricing Shift Sours Devs
Two third-party Reddit apps have thrown in the towel over increased expenses:
Social media community Reddit plans to lay off about 90 employees, amounting to about five percent of its 2,000-person staff.
A company spokesperson confirmed the cuts in an email to The Register, stating that the whole company's restructuring is part of changes to Reddit's data, API and mod tools projects. Word of the job cuts came in the form of an email sent to employees by CEO Steve Huffman that was obtained by The Wall Street Journal.
[...] Reddit filed to go public in late 2021 but has not yet done so. It may yet list, however, in the second half of 2023.
In April, finance firm Fidelity, lead investor in the company's August 2021 funding round, revised the value of its $28.2 million stake to $16.6 million, a 41 percent decline.
Meanwhile Reddit's announcement of a new API usage policy, said to have followed from the desire to seek payment from makers of AI models that train on Reddit posts, has been causing trouble.
The company characterized its revised API terms of service as an effort to "build a more sustainable, healthy ecosystem around data on Reddit."
But the decision looks as if it will lead to fewer third-party apps working with Reddit. Under the new terms, app developers will need to pay plenty to ingest data from Reddit through its API. As a result many major forums on the site will be staging a 48-hour blackout next week, beginning on June 12.
[...] Developer Christian Selig published a lengthy post on Reddit to explain the situation. At a price of $0.24 per 1,000 API calls, he projects the cost of Reddit's API would be almost $2 million per month or over $20 million annually.
Selig said the cost "was not far off Twitter's outstandingly high API prices."
Facing Reddit's Exorbitant API Pricing, Christian Selig is Shutting Down Apollo
Facing Reddit's Exorbitant API Pricing, Christian Selig Is Shutting Down Apollo:
[...] Given what we knew about Reddit's stance on this API pricing a week ago, this isn't surprising, but it still feels tragic. Apollo — like Tweetbot and Twitterrific before it — isn't merely a nice client for a particular service. It's one of the best apps ever made, full stop.
Let's stop attributing this shutdown to "Reddit" the company, though, and pin responsibility where it truly lies: on Reddit CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman, personally. When Twitter killed third-party clients everyone naturally and correctly pinned responsibility on Elon Musk, because Musk is very famous and very much public in his stewardship of Twitter now that he owns it.
Reddit Users Revolt
Some of the largest subreddits are setting their access to private to protest recent policy changes at Reddit:
The moderators of the popular r/iPhone are taking it private:
Q: What does making r/iPhone private mean, in this case?
A: Taking r/iPhone private means that no-one, except moderators and approved submitters, can see the subreddit's front page. When attempting to access the subreddit, you will be met with a blank screen stating "r/iPhone has been set to private by its subreddit moderators."
Q: What does indefinite mean in this case?
A: Originally, the protest was planned to be 48 hours. However, after a shambolic AMA held by Reddit's CEO, it has become clear to us that Reddit doesn't intend to act in good faith. When the CEO is willing to lie and spread libellous claims about another third-party developer, and then try double down by vilifying them, again, in an AMA, despite being proven as a liar by the developer through audio recordings, that's when we knew what we were up against. Therefore, the subreddit will be privatised until such time as a reasonable resolution is proposed.
Reddit's Hoped-For IPO and Pipe Dream of Cashing in on OpenAI's Hype
Reddit's Hoped-For IPO and Pipe Dream of Cashing in on OpenAI's Hype:
It seems pretty clear that all of Huffman's recent decisions are driven by Reddit's hoped-for IPO. On one front is the ugly fact that Reddit's valuation is sinking. [...]
On the other front is OpenAI, currently buoyed by a sky-high valuation, and which used Reddit content as part of its massive training data. The whole point of going from free-of-charge to very-expensive with these APIs is to get OpenAI and similar companies to pay for them. It's a pipe dream. [...]
Reddit already gave all its data to large companies for free. Huffman is trying to charge now for horses that were let out of the barn years ago. And he obviously doesn't care about Apollo or other third-party Reddit clients, or what these moves do to Reddit's reputation as a platform vendor. He's just trapped in a fantasy where investors are going to somehow see Reddit as a player in the current moment of AI hype.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 13, @01:52AM (2 children)
I know I have advocated for reddit as a not too evil platform in the past.....
Here's hoping that they don't go down the drain too quickly as they sell out.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії Слава Україні🌻 https://news.stanford.edu/2023/02/17/will-russia-ukraine-war-end
(Score: 3, Insightful) by coolgopher on Tuesday June 13, @01:59AM (1 child)
Who's going to trust them after this, even assuming they walk back the greed?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday June 13, @02:52AM
Why do they need to be trusted to leverage the network effect to displace small websites as centers of discussion for narrow interests?
I'm sure it's not zero, but can we meaningfully quantify trust?