Mike Griffiths unearthed the secret existence of the MI6 outstation in St Erth when his late father, Harry Griffiths, left him his code book. He has revealed the role his father and others played in providing intelligence for code-breakers at Bletchley Park. Mr Griffiths said he "couldn't be prouder" of what his father achieved.

The St Erth Radio Security Service Station - which Mr Griffiths said had about 100 employees - was a secret to anyone outside the village, but to those who lived there, it was common knowledge.

"It was quite remarkable," Mr Griffiths said. He added: "I think almost if you like, the boundary of the village, the secret didn't go beyond the boundary of the village."

[...] Mr Griffiths, who lives in Plymouth, said one of the main roles of the station was to listen to the German Secret Service discussing major military campaigns and building a "complete picture of the German war machine".

He said: "At the end of the war, when the German officers were being interrogated, they were staggered by how much the British actually knew. "They knew more about the German war machine than the Germans did themselves - quite staggering."

Harry Griffiths worked at the listening station from 1939 to 1946, when he was in his late twenties. He was recruited because of his aptitude with Morse code.

[...] He described the listening station as "the ears" of Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, known as the home of the codebreakers.

His son said: "They were being told, home in on this particular agent, wherever they are in Europe, home in on these and find out who they're talking to."

[...] He said his advice to others was to ask their loved ones about their memories while they still could. "I would urge you, if you know somebody who went through the war, sit down with them, make a cup of tea, buy a bun - a saffron bun preferably, talk to them and say 'right actually, what did you do?', because I so wish I'd talked to him about it," Mr Griffiths said, about his late father.