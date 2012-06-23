A power transmission grid can be destabilized by hackers who manipulate smart meters to create an oscillation in electricity demand, researchers in the Oregon State University College of Engineering have shown.

[...] A smart meter is a digital device that collects electricity usage data and sends it to a local utility through a telecommunications connection. The meters can help customers learn more about their electricity use, and they can also be used to remotely shut off customers' power, such as in the case of unpaid bills.

Like circuit breakers in a household panel, power grid components can "trip" and shut off when demand, or load, is too high or problematic for some other reason. The result is load being passed on to other parts of the grid network, which may also shut down, creating the possibility of a domino effect that can lead to a blackout.

[...] One of the types of attacks made possible by the new technologies involves hacking into the advanced metering infrastructure, often abbreviated as AMI, and controlling the smart meter switches to cause load oscillations.

"Imagine calling everyone you know and saying, 'OK, at 6 p.m. we are all going to turn the lights on," Cotilla-Sanchez said. "Even if you got a couple thousand people to do that, it would be unlikely to cause much instability because the grid is able to absorb fairly big changes in supply and demand – for example solar panels at the end of the day do not produce electricity and we are able to anticipate and compensate for that.

"But if a person were to remotely coordinate a large number of smart meters to switch customers on and off at a particular frequency, that would be a problem."