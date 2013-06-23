Kicking off a busy day of product announcements and updates for AMD's data center business group, this morning AMD is finally announcing their long-awaited high density "Bergamo" server CPUs. Based on AMD's density-optimized Zen 4c architecture, the new EPYC 97x4 chips offer up to 128 CPU cores, 32 more cores than AMD's current-generation flagship EPYC 9004 "Genoa" chips. According to AMD, the new EPYC processors are shipping now, though we're still awaiting further details about practical availability.

AMD first teased Bergamo and the Zen 4c architecture over 18 months ago, outlining their plans to deliver a higher density EPYC CPU designed particularly for the cloud computing market. The Zen 4c cores would use the same ISA as AMD's regular Zen 4 architecture – making both sets of architectures fully ISA compatible – but it would offer that functionality in a denser design. Ultimately, whereas AMD's mainline Zen 4 EPYC chips are designed to hit a balance between performance and density, these Zen 4c EPYC chips are purely about density, boosting the total number of CPU cores available for a market that is looking to maximize the number of vCPUs they can run on top of a single, physical CPU.