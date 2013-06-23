AMD Intros EPYC 97x4 "Bergamo" CPUs: 128 Zen 4c CPU Cores For Servers, Shipping Now
Kicking off a busy day of product announcements and updates for AMD's data center business group, this morning AMD is finally announcing their long-awaited high density "Bergamo" server CPUs. Based on AMD's density-optimized Zen 4c architecture, the new EPYC 97x4 chips offer up to 128 CPU cores, 32 more cores than AMD's current-generation flagship EPYC 9004 "Genoa" chips. According to AMD, the new EPYC processors are shipping now, though we're still awaiting further details about practical availability.
AMD first teased Bergamo and the Zen 4c architecture over 18 months ago, outlining their plans to deliver a higher density EPYC CPU designed particularly for the cloud computing market. The Zen 4c cores would use the same ISA as AMD's regular Zen 4 architecture – making both sets of architectures fully ISA compatible – but it would offer that functionality in a denser design. Ultimately, whereas AMD's mainline Zen 4 EPYC chips are designed to hit a balance between performance and density, these Zen 4c EPYC chips are purely about density, boosting the total number of CPU cores available for a market that is looking to maximize the number of vCPUs they can run on top of a single, physical CPU.
Additionally, AMD has launched Zen 4 Genoa-X Epyc CPUs, stacking a 3D V-Cache chiplet on each core chiplet. That means a total of 1152 MiB L3 cache for the 96-core model using 12 chiplets.
AMD Expands AI/HPC Product Lineup With Flagship GPU-only Instinct Mi300X with 192GB Memory
Alongside their EPYC server CPU updates, as part of today's AMD Data Center event, the company is also offering an update on the status of their nearly-finished AMD Instinct MI300 accelerator family. The company's next-generation HPC-class processors, which use both Zen 4 CPU cores and CDNA 3 GPU cores on a single package, have now become a multi-SKU family of XPUs.
Joining the previously announced 128GB MI300 APU, which is now being called the MI300A, AMD is also producing a pure GPU part using the same design. This chip, dubbed the MI300X, uses just CDNA 3 GPU tiles rather than a mix of CPU and GPU tiles in the MI300A, making it a pure, high-performance GPU that gets paired with 192GB of HBM3 memory. Aimed squarely at the large language model market, the MI300X is designed for customers who need all the memory capacity they can get to run the largest of models.
