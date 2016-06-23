Another 16-pin RTX 4090 power adapter has melted, but from the PSU side this time:
Since October, dozens of RTX 4090 owners have reported melting power adapter cables. Despite investigations from Nvidia and third parties, a definitive cause has yet to be determined. It was thought that pairing the GPU with an ATX 3.0 power supply was a safe solution... until now.
A new report of a burnt GeForce RTX 4090 power cable has emerged on Reddit, but this case is fundamentally different from prior incidents. If it's connected to the same flaw, it could cast doubt on earlier theories as to the problem's source.
User "Shiftyeyes67k" posted a picture of severe burn damage on a 16-pin 4090 12VHPWR power cable connector and the corresponding connection port on a 1000W BeQuet Dark Power 13 ATX 3.0 power supply. This case is potentially significant because despite looking similar to previous examples of scorched 4090 cables, it lacks two common factors between the others.
The few dozen cases that have emerged since October resulted in damage to the connectors plugged into the graphics card. Furthermore, they all affected customers who used the 4090's bundled 16-pin connection adapters to plug the GPU into an ATX 2.0 power supply's 12-pin socket.
Shiftyeyes67k bought an ATX 3.0 PSU with a 16-pin socket specifically to avoid this problem. Prior incidents led users to blame the adapter, and upgrading to an ATX 3.0 power supply is a small investment compared to the $1,600 4090, but this instance involved no adapter. Another owner who reported the problem last month had used a high-end third-party adapter, casting early doubt on Nvidia's included attachments as the source of the issue.
(Score: 2) by ShovelOperator1 on Saturday June 17, @10:19AM
A quick calculation: There are 12 power pins in the connector. Assume 6 for power and 6 for ground. 12V at 600W, it's 50 amps. 50 amps by 6 is 8.3 amps. Worst case 8.5 amps PER PIN.
The typical ATX power supply with the similar type of connector has 12-15 amps of total current at 5V (during normal use, not overclocking party at multi-CPU board), but spread to 5 or 6 such pins, sometimes the connector is even better as it is plated properly. And ATX connectors have a bit thicker pins. Pins here are not plated at all, they are thin and with my electronic experience I would be afraid to pass more than 2.5 amps in pair, I would notice the voltage drop at 2 amps probably. Or maybe it's 12V3 and 12V4 because they needed 12V3 at the other end of the cable and estimated this will drop 0.1V?
0.1V times 50 amps is 5W of thermal power in the connector. This is not a negligible power loss.
I see a huge engineering underestimation here.