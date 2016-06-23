from the surveillance-for-sale dept.
From the Wall Street Journal: U.S. Spy Agencies Buy Vast Quantities of Americans' Personal Data, U.S. Says
The vast quantities of Americans' personal data available for sale has provided a rich stream of intelligence for the U.S. government but has created significant threats to privacy, according to a report newly released by the U.S.'s top spy agency.
Commercially available information, or CAI, has grown in such scale that it has begun to replicate the results of intrusive surveillance techniques once used on a more targeted and limited basis, the report found.
"In a way that far fewer Americans seem to understand, and even fewer of them can avoid, CAI includes information on nearly everyone that is of a type and level of sensitivity that historically could have been obtained" through targeted collection methods such as wiretaps, cyber espionage or physical surveillance, the report concluded.
[...] Since the 1970s, the intelligence community has been circumscribed in using intrusive surveillance techniques on Americans without court oversight. However, data available for sale is generally considered "open source" and its collection doesn't require special authorizations.
The partially redacted report is available online: ODNI-Declassified-Report-on-CAI-January2022
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday June 17, @02:11PM
because if anyone takes the fall for this (doubtful) it will be some low level worker bee who had the temerity to ask during a meeting "Um, should we be doing this?".
What we need to do is make laws prohibiting collecting personal information for kids under 13. Then at the last minute remove the "kids under 13" part, cuz that's simply the grease needed to get it passed and nobody reads the final version anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @02:12PM (1 child)
When they do this they're not spying on US citizens, they're just buying commercially available information... 😉
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Immerman on Saturday June 17, @02:16PM
Perhaps it's time to ban the government purchase of any information that may be about citizens?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday June 17, @02:23PM (1 child)
Big Data will lead the world to dystopia. Orwell guessed everything correctly apart from one thing: the tyranny will come from the private sector. If you think this is a slippery slope, I have bad news for you: we're already going sliding down at 50 mph and it's not possible to stop anymore.
The only consolation for those of us who realized 25 years ago that we were headed towards global tech fascism, and watched it roll out slowly but surely under the guise of progress and friendly consumerism, and kept warning others who kept calling us paranoid and conspiracy theorists is, now we can say I told you so. And that's really fucking sad...
I'm too old to see the end of this particular disaster in the making, but I pity the youngs of today. What a terrible, terrible future they have in front of them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 17, @03:18PM
They will not know any better. By 10 years old they will have their own mobile device and won't be able to live without it. Those who resist will be labelled as crazy and locked up. Protests will not achieve anything.
It's time to move to another planet where five forms of ID are not required to exist in society </Heinlein - Time Enough for Love>