New Linux and 24 Year Old Portable Hardware: No Problem

posted by hubie on Sunday June 18, @11:18PM   Printer-friendly
from the new-Linux-on-ancient-hardware dept.
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Contemporary linux runs well on decades-old portable hardware : https://raymii.org/s/blog/My_24_year_old_HP_Jornada_can_do_things_your_modern_iPhone_still_cant_do.html

They bother to cite NCommander, even:

NCommander has an excellent video on the 680e and the use of the device at the Dutch Railways (NS).

[hubie] An interesting short article for those who haven't repurposed a mobile device with a new operating system. The author notes:

Boy do I miss the good old days, where devices were programmable by their owners instead of just e-waste consumption slabs.

How many devices do you have lying in a drawer somewhere that are just fine hardware wise, but lack the software updates or development capabilities to be useful today?

[hubie] How often do you extend the life or repurpose retired mobile devices and how have you done it? Through advice and encouragement I got from the SN community, a few years ago I resurrected an old Samsung tablet by installing LineageOS and I use it all the time to play games I get off of F-Droid.

  • (Score: 2, Informative) by TechieRefugee on Monday June 19, @12:01AM

    by TechieRefugee (5665) on Monday June 19, @12:01AM (#1311985)
    This is something that I've been messing around with off an on for the last year or so, and a couple of uses I've had are: wireless monitors, and in particular for my eight year old tablet, a full-on thin client for acting as a remote frontend for my desktop. For the thin client solution, the Moonlight client that accompanies the Sunlight server is about the easiest set-up-and-go solution (and if you don't mind proprietary stuff too much, Steam Link is quite a solid solution that I used for months myself, and the client is available as a Flatpak). In daily usage though, I use this shell script called ssh-rdp ( https://github.com/kokoko3k/ssh-rdp [github.com] ), which I will fully admit to using because it's pretty cool to see such utility arise from a 1,000 line or so shell script. Depending on the device it does have some audio desync issues, but it's tolerable enough for me. For a bit of fun, I decided to create an image based on Tiny Core Linux, just to see how small I could get a system that was entirely based on ssh-rdp, and the answer was ~95MiB. I deployed this on an Acer netbook that someone thought would be a really funny joke to try to install Windows 10 on, and it's absolutely rock solid on that.

    The aforementioned eight year old tablet spends most of the day acting as a second wireless monitor for me. I make use of Xpra to forward the output from my Matrix client to that, since Matrix isn't exactly the thing that needs near-zero latency. It's also useful for having docs on the side as well. Deskreen is another program that makes it about as easy as possible to do that, but I just enjoy using Xpra more. Both have the advantage of turning anything that has access to a web browser into a wireless monitor. I've also had an old phone set up underneath my monitor playing videos while I'm doing stuff on my main monitor.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Tork on Monday June 19, @12:03AM

    by Tork (3914) on Monday June 19, @12:03AM (#1311986)
    The article mentions the HP Jornada, which is something I had up until recently. I couldn't think of anything I'd have it do, hence the reason I donated it. I am curious, though, what are some inexpensive tasks these machines could do? I did daydream about hooking one of these up to an LED sign and having it pull down headlines so I'd have my own lil news ticker under my TV. Heh even Tweets might have been kinda neat to do. I'm curious what other ideas people have...? Could easily turn into Arduino projects!
  • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday June 19, @12:43AM

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Monday June 19, @12:43AM (#1311987) Journal

    While I gave out both of my HP Jornadas about a dozen of years ago, I still remember NetBSD was quite a better operating system on them than Linux. Today not sure why, probably a memory footprint. Or maybe speed.
    Most irritating thing was necessity of booting true operating systems through Windows CE, for ROM had no boot loader on its own and was not flashable. That was the motive for give out.

    Ah, and all those funny war driving nights... I had a lot of different CF network adapters in my pockets, by different WiFi standards...

    Though I doubt and wonder how "contemporary Linux runs well" one these, since I heard PCMCIA devices are being removed from kernel recently (and all CF network adapters are exactly just that).
    That was exactly the very first idea of mine when I noticed this removal, "they just killed all the ancient Compaq & HP PDAs and OmniBooks".

