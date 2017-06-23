from the new-Linux-on-ancient-hardware dept.
Contemporary linux runs well on decades-old portable hardware : https://raymii.org/s/blog/My_24_year_old_HP_Jornada_can_do_things_your_modern_iPhone_still_cant_do.html
They bother to cite NCommander, even:
NCommander has an excellent video on the 680e and the use of the device at the Dutch Railways (NS).
[hubie] An interesting short article for those who haven't repurposed a mobile device with a new operating system. The author notes:
Boy do I miss the good old days, where devices were programmable by their owners instead of just e-waste consumption slabs.
How many devices do you have lying in a drawer somewhere that are just fine hardware wise, but lack the software updates or development capabilities to be useful today?
[hubie] How often do you extend the life or repurpose retired mobile devices and how have you done it? Through advice and encouragement I got from the SN community, a few years ago I resurrected an old Samsung tablet by installing LineageOS and I use it all the time to play games I get off of F-Droid.
(Score: 2, Informative) by TechieRefugee on Monday June 19, @12:01AM
The aforementioned eight year old tablet spends most of the day acting as a second wireless monitor for me. I make use of Xpra to forward the output from my Matrix client to that, since Matrix isn't exactly the thing that needs near-zero latency. It's also useful for having docs on the side as well. Deskreen is another program that makes it about as easy as possible to do that, but I just enjoy using Xpra more. Both have the advantage of turning anything that has access to a web browser into a wireless monitor. I've also had an old phone set up underneath my monitor playing videos while I'm doing stuff on my main monitor.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Tork on Monday June 19, @12:03AM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday June 19, @12:43AM
While I gave out both of my HP Jornadas about a dozen of years ago, I still remember NetBSD was quite a better operating system on them than Linux. Today not sure why, probably a memory footprint. Or maybe speed.
Most irritating thing was necessity of booting true operating systems through Windows CE, for ROM had no boot loader on its own and was not flashable. That was the motive for give out.
Ah, and all those funny war driving nights... I had a lot of different CF network adapters in my pockets, by different WiFi standards...
Though I doubt and wonder how "contemporary Linux runs well" one these, since I heard PCMCIA devices are being removed from kernel recently (and all CF network adapters are exactly just that).
That was exactly the very first idea of mine when I noticed this removal, "they just killed all the ancient Compaq & HP PDAs and OmniBooks".
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design