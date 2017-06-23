iPhone maker Foxconn is betting big on electric cars and redrawing some of its supply chains as it navigates a new era of icy Washington-Beijing relations.

In an exclusive interview, chairman and boss Young Liu told the BBC what the future may hold for the Taiwanese firm.

[...] "Look at this - this is a big iPhone, so we're very familiar with this," he said, pointing to a panel that controlled the car he had taken us for a drive in. Built for families and priced for an aspiring global middle class, the shiny white SUV is one of several models manufactured by Foxconn.

"The reason why we think this is a great opportunity for us is that with the traditional gas engine, you have engines which are mostly mechanical. But with EVs, it's batteries and motors," he explains. That is a familiar language for a technology company like Foxconn, he added.