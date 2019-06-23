from the only-physical-money-is-real dept.
Is the US trying to kill crypto?:
[...] The sector was already under pressure, after prices of virtual currencies collapsed last year. Further damage came from the meltdown of several high-profile firms, including FTX, run by the so-called "Crypto King" Sam Bankman-Fried, whom prosecutors have accused of conducting "one of the biggest financial frauds" in US history.
Jolted by the turmoil, US regulators stepped up their policing of the sector, which authorities say has been on notice since at least 2017 that their activity runs afoul of US financial rules intended to protect investors.
The campaign has yielded a steady drumbeat of charges against crypto firms and executives, alleging violations ranging from failing to register properly with authorities and provide adequate disclosure of their activity to, in some cases, more damaging claims such as mishandling of consumer funds and fraud.
[...] Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, defended the moves this month, comparing the state of affairs in the industry to the 1920s, before the US put in place many of the rules in question: "Hucksters. Fraudsters. Scam artists. Ponzi schemes. The public left in line at the bankruptcy court."
[...] Critics accuse the SEC under Mr Gensler of hostile "regulation by enforcement" aimed at boosting his own political profile.
[...] Whether the SEC's moves could actually kill the industry - in which by at least one estimate one in every six Americans has invested - is another question.
[...] Hilary Allen, a law professor at American University, thinks crypto is inherently susceptible to boom-and-boost cycles and manipulation by insiders, and thinks it should be banned. She says the SEC's actions could help re-confine crypto to the realm of tech enthusiasts, given the wider state of the industry.
"If we combine these enforcement actions with waning trust from the public, with possibly waning interest from venture capital, then maybe there isn't a future," she says.
But Mr Stephens, who has weathered two "crypto winters" already, says he thinks the future remains bright - if at risk of ending up overseas, given America's current approach, which is seen as less friendly than other jurisdictions, including the UK and the EU.
He points to Bitcoin's price, which is hovering around 2020 levels, but has gained significantly from the start of the year. Ether has also risen.
[...] "It would be a mistake to think that the US... could kill the industry. It can absolutely, though, make the crypto industry smaller," she says.
Federal Reserve Issues New Restrictions on Crypto Banking:
The Federal Reserve Board warned member banks that it intends to presumptively prohibit a large portion of cryptocurrency banking activity, as the demand for more guidance over digital assets has grown following rampant instances of fraud.
Outlined in a final rule published on Tuesday, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System offered an interpretation of section 9(13) of the Federal Reserve Act to govern the use of digital assets within the federal banking ecosystem. That section specifically applies rules set by the Federal Reserve for member banks, dictating the banking activity state depository institutions are legally able to conduct as only that which is also permissible for national banks.
Federal Reserve member banks consist of financial institutions at the state level that meet the operational requirements of the Federal Reserve System, and are overseen by the 12 designated regional banks across the U.S.
The rule issues two directives pursuant to the Federal Reserve's existing laws: that the Board will "presumptively prohibit" member banks from holding most crypto assets, and that member banks wishing to utilize dollar tokens will need to prove certain security measures and receive formal approval prior to its use in banking transactions.
Both rules cite the "significant risks" associated with the cryptocurrency sector, including fraud, legal ambiguity and volatility.
[...] Despite largely concurring that employing digital assets in the U.S. banking system poses security threats, the Board offered some avenues for potential incorporation.
The final rule notes that issuing dollar tokens along decentralized ledgers was also likely unsafe. However, member banks are eligible to receive a "supervisory nonobjection" from the Board provided they can demonstrate the ability to conduct safe banking with dollar tokens.
Commonly referred to as stablecoins, dollar denominated tokens differ from traditional cryptocurrencies in that they are pegged to the U.S. dollar, thereby presenting a lower risk in price volatility. Deploying dollar tokens along a distributed ledger software still poses a significant amount of cybersecurity and operation risks, according to the Board, namely among illicit finance activity.
"The Board generally believes that issuing tokens on open, public and/or decentralized networks or similar systems is highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices," it said.
If CBDCs Are the Future of Money, What Does That Mean for Bitcoin?:
The concept of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) -- digital money backed and issued by a central bank -- has been bubbling under the surface for the past few years. Now, it looks like it is ready to take off. The topic has already been debated at this year's World Economic Forum in Switzerland, and Bank of America(BAC) just released a report suggesting that central bank digital currencies have the potential to revolutionize the global financial system. According to that report, these digital currencies represent "the most significant technological advancement in the history of money."
In many ways, it's a question of when, not if, this transformational change is going to happen. According to the Atlantic Council, 114 nations around the world are exploring the introduction of CBDCs, and 18 of the G20 nations are in the advanced stages of launching one. So, if CBDCs are "the future of money," what does that mean for Bitcoin (BTC)? After all, wasn't Bitcoin supposed to be the future of money?
Scenario 1: CBDCs fail to take off
[...] For reasons such as these, it's easy to imagine a scenario in which CBDCs never really get off the ground, and Bitcoin emerges as the winner when it comes to digital currencies. In many ways, that was the vision that many people had for Bitcoin at the outset. For more than a decade, crypto enthusiasts have argued that Bitcoin should replace traditional fiat currencies. From this perspective, CBDCs are just reinventing the wheel. If you buy into this narrative, then Bitcoin is a strong long-term buy and hold, because it will be the future of money.
Scenario 2: CBDCs and Bitcoin coexist
[...] This is probably the most likely scenario, simply because there could be a massive outcry from the private sector if any of today's major financial players -- such as commercial banks -- are disintermediated out of the system. And private citizens might respond quite negatively if they think CBDCs are being used by central banks to gain sensitive information or data about them, such as their precise spending patterns.
Scenario 3: CBDCs replace Bitcoin
In this scenario, CBDCs become a huge hit, people realize the limitations of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, and cash disappears. In this potential future, the past decade will be seen as just a period of experimentation with digital currencies. Historians will say that Bitcoin helped pave the way for national CBDCs, but lament the fact that the original crypto has largely been relegated to the dustbin of history. [...]
Is Bitcoin the future of money?
[...] Ultimately, digital currencies have the potential to revolutionize the global financial system, as Bank of America suggests. The only question is who will be the ultimate winners here. Right now, I'm putting my full faith in Bitcoin. Governments are good at many things, but not at financial innovation.