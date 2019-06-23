MSI has launched its MAG GL power supplies, showcased at Computex 2023. These new power supplies are PCIe 5.0 compatible and are compliant with the ATX 3.0 standard. In addition to meeting new spec guidelines, they have the bonus of featuring yellow pin connectors on both ends of the cable. The idea behind the subtle change is to make it easier for users to see whether or not the cable is completely inserted, preventing a few common hardware failures, such as the 16-pin connector meltdowns on the GeForce RTX 4090, one of the best graphics cards.

According to MSI, users frequently reported problems with burnt power supply connectors when using them with newer high-end GPUs. Upon investigation, the team realized one of the most common causes of this issue was improperly connected cables. With the new yellow pin connectors, users can easily see whether or not the cable has been fully inserted when assembling their PC.

The new MAG GL series PSUs are designed to handle Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards. They are also compatible with Intel's Power Supply Design Guide (PSDG) ATX 3.0 standard. This support only waivers when the power supply isn't correctly installed, which is always necessary, especially given the latest hardware demands.