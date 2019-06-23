MSI's latest PSU series aims to mitigate user error with one minor change:
MSI has launched its MAG GL power supplies, showcased at Computex 2023. These new power supplies are PCIe 5.0 compatible and are compliant with the ATX 3.0 standard. In addition to meeting new spec guidelines, they have the bonus of featuring yellow pin connectors on both ends of the cable. The idea behind the subtle change is to make it easier for users to see whether or not the cable is completely inserted, preventing a few common hardware failures, such as the 16-pin connector meltdowns on the GeForce RTX 4090, one of the best graphics cards.
According to MSI, users frequently reported problems with burnt power supply connectors when using them with newer high-end GPUs. Upon investigation, the team realized one of the most common causes of this issue was improperly connected cables. With the new yellow pin connectors, users can easily see whether or not the cable has been fully inserted when assembling their PC.
The new MAG GL series PSUs are designed to handle Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards. They are also compatible with Intel's Power Supply Design Guide (PSDG) ATX 3.0 standard. This support only waivers when the power supply isn't correctly installed, which is always necessary, especially given the latest hardware demands.
Another 16-pin RTX 4090 power adapter has melted, but from the PSU side this time:
Since October, dozens of RTX 4090 owners have reported melting power adapter cables. Despite investigations from Nvidia and third parties, a definitive cause has yet to be determined. It was thought that pairing the GPU with an ATX 3.0 power supply was a safe solution... until now.
A new report of a burnt GeForce RTX 4090 power cable has emerged on Reddit, but this case is fundamentally different from prior incidents. If it's connected to the same flaw, it could cast doubt on earlier theories as to the problem's source.
User "Shiftyeyes67k" posted a picture of severe burn damage on a 16-pin 4090 12VHPWR power cable connector and the corresponding connection port on a 1000W BeQuet Dark Power 13 ATX 3.0 power supply. This case is potentially significant because despite looking similar to previous examples of scorched 4090 cables, it lacks two common factors between the others.
The few dozen cases that have emerged since October resulted in damage to the connectors plugged into the graphics card. Furthermore, they all affected customers who used the 4090's bundled 16-pin connection adapters to plug the GPU into an ATX 2.0 power supply's 12-pin socket.
Shiftyeyes67k bought an ATX 3.0 PSU with a 16-pin socket specifically to avoid this problem. Prior incidents led users to blame the adapter, and upgrading to an ATX 3.0 power supply is a small investment compared to the $1,600 4090, but this instance involved no adapter. Another owner who reported the problem last month had used a high-end third-party adapter, casting early doubt on Nvidia's included attachments as the source of the issue.