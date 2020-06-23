Workers hired via crowdsource services like Amazon Mechanical Turk are using large language models to complete their tasks – which could have negative knock-on effects on AI models in the future.

Data is critical to AI. Developers need clean, high-quality datasets to build machine learning systems that are accurate and reliable. Compiling valuable, top-notch data, however, can be tedious. Companies often turn to third party platforms such as Amazon Mechanical Turk to instruct pools of cheap workers to perform repetitive tasks – such as labeling objects, describing situations, transcribing passages, and annotating text.

Their output can be cleaned up and fed into a model to train it to reproduce that work on a much larger, automated scale.

AI models are thus built on the backs of human labor: people toiling away, providing mountains of training examples for AI systems that corporations can use to make billions of dollars.

But an experiment conducted by researchers at the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland has concluded that these crowdsourced workers are using AI systems – such as OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT – to perform odd jobs online.

Training a model on its own output is not recommended. We could see AI models being trained on data generated not by people, but by other AI models – perhaps even the same models. That could lead to disastrous output quality, more bias, and other unwanted effects.