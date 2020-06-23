Submarine on expedition to Titanic wreck missing with 5 aboard; "search and rescue operation" underway
A search and rescue mission was underway Monday for a submarine that went missing in the North Atlantic on an expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. Lt. Jordan Hart of the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston first confirmed to CBS News that personnel were "currently undergoing a search and rescue operation" when asked about the rescue efforts off the coast of Newfoundland.
At a news conference Monday afternoon, Rear Admiral John Mauger confirmed that five people were on board. A Coast Guard official identified them as an operator and four mission specialists — a term the company uses for its passengers.
The vessel submerged on a dive Sunday morning, and the crew of the Polar Prince — the ship that ferried the submersible and expedition members to the dive site — "lost contact with them approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes into the vessel's dive," the Coast Guard said in a tweet.
Ships, planes search for sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage [reuters.com]
Scramble all available assets!
Look at the efforts deployed to rescue 4 rich guys 3,800 m down vs the Russian navy deliberately and publicly letting the 23 surviving sailors of the Kursk [wikipedia.org] die like dogs in their stricken submarine a mere 108 m down.
A testimony of what both democracy and money can do.