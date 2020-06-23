from the when-it-rains-it-pours dept.
The Reddit blackout, explained: Why thousands of subreddits are protesting third-party app charges
The Reddit blackout, explained: Why thousands of subreddits are protesting third-party app charges:
Thousands of Reddit discussion forums have gone dark this week to protest a new policy that will charge some third-party apps to access data on the site, leading to worries about content moderation and accessibility.
"Reddit is killing third-party applications (and itself)," multiple subreddits wrote in posts seen on the platform's homepage this week.
The new fees are part of broader changes to Reddit's API, or application programming interface, that the company announced recently.
[...] Nearly 9,000 subreddits went dark this week and more than 4,000 remained dark on Friday, including communities with tens of millions of subscribers like r/music and r/videos — according to a tracker of the boycott. While some returned to their public settings after 48 hours, others say they will stay private indefinitely, until Reddit meets their demands.
Hackers Threaten to Leak Stolen Reddit Data
Hackers threaten to leak stolen Reddit data:
Reddit’s month may be going from bad to worse.
Hackers from the BlackCat ransomware gang, also known as ALPHV, are threatening to leak 80 gigabytes of confidential data from Reddit that they claim to have stolen during a February breach, according to a post from the group on the dark web, which was reviewed by CNN and an independent cybersecurity expert.
In their post, the hackers claim they first demanded a US$4.5 million payout “for the deletion of the data and our silence” in April. After receiving no response, the group said it followed up on Friday with an additional demand: Reddit should withdraw a controversial new pricing policy that has sparked a protest from some of the platform’s most influential users.
[...] "We are very confident that Reddit will not pay for its data," the group wrote in the post on the dark web. "We expect to leak the data."
Reddit communities adopt alternative forms of protest as the company threats action on moderators:
Multiple subreddits are adopting alternative methods of protesting like publishing only one kind of post, changing the topic in focus, and days when the community turns private.
[...] There are some truly bizarre forms of protest as well:
- r/Shitposting banned posts with the letter k.
- r/Wellthatsucks is now a subreddit about vacuum cleaners.
- r/Nofans is now a passive PC cooler subreddit.
- r/Interestingasfuck removed a lot of all rules apart from asking members to not break site-wide rules.
- r/Memes is allowing only Medieval / Landed Gentry memes. This is in response to Huffman’s “Landed Gentry” comment about protesting subreddits.
- r/PokemonGo is now allowing pictures of John Oliver, Pikachu, or Spark.
- r/Horny is now a “Christian Minecraft server.”
- r/Steam members are posting about actual steam.
- r/HarryPotter is now referring to Huffman as Voldemort.
- Some subreddits such as r/Showerthoughts are determining close days for the community.
While these methods are innovative and amusing, we’ll have to see if Reddit management shows any tendency to budge. In recent interviews, Huffman vehemently defended the company’s API rule changes and said that it wants to be profitable. He also suggested that these protests were spearheaded by a “small group that’s very upset” and it didn’t have any impact on the company’s revenues. Through these public votes, communities are trying to prove that a large number of people are unhappy with the changes made by Reddit.
Related Stories
Reddit Cuts 90 Workers While API Pricing Shift Sours Devs
Two third-party Reddit apps have thrown in the towel over increased expenses:
Social media community Reddit plans to lay off about 90 employees, amounting to about five percent of its 2,000-person staff.
A company spokesperson confirmed the cuts in an email to The Register, stating that the whole company's restructuring is part of changes to Reddit's data, API and mod tools projects. Word of the job cuts came in the form of an email sent to employees by CEO Steve Huffman that was obtained by The Wall Street Journal.
[...] Reddit filed to go public in late 2021 but has not yet done so. It may yet list, however, in the second half of 2023.
In April, finance firm Fidelity, lead investor in the company's August 2021 funding round, revised the value of its $28.2 million stake to $16.6 million, a 41 percent decline.
Meanwhile Reddit's announcement of a new API usage policy, said to have followed from the desire to seek payment from makers of AI models that train on Reddit posts, has been causing trouble.
The company characterized its revised API terms of service as an effort to "build a more sustainable, healthy ecosystem around data on Reddit."
But the decision looks as if it will lead to fewer third-party apps working with Reddit. Under the new terms, app developers will need to pay plenty to ingest data from Reddit through its API. As a result many major forums on the site will be staging a 48-hour blackout next week, beginning on June 12.
[...] Developer Christian Selig published a lengthy post on Reddit to explain the situation. At a price of $0.24 per 1,000 API calls, he projects the cost of Reddit's API would be almost $2 million per month or over $20 million annually.
Selig said the cost "was not far off Twitter's outstandingly high API prices."