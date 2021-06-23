from the my-next-laser-pointer-will-be-pretty-awesome dept.
Semiconductor Lasers Hit Steel-Slicing Levels:
Semiconductor lasers, unlike bulky gas lasers and fiber lasers, are tiny, energy efficient, and highly controllable. The one thing they can't do is deliver their competitor's steel-slicing brightness.
In results reported last week in Nature, a group of researchers at Kyoto University, in Japan, led by IEEE Fellow Susumu Noda, has taken a big step in overcoming the limitations of semiconductor laser brightness by changing the structure of photonic-crystal surface-emitting lasers (PCSELs). A photonic crystal is composed of a semiconductor sheet punched through with regular, nanometer-scale air-filled holes. Photonic crystal lasers are attractive candidates for high-brightness lasers, but until now engineers haven't been able to scale them up to deliver beams bright enough for practical metal cutting and processing.
[...] Noda's group, which has been working on PCSELs for more than two decades, was able to develop a laser with a diameter of 3 millimeters, a tenfold areal jump up from previous 1-millimeter-diameter PCSEL devices. The new laser has a power output of 50 watts, a similar increase from the 5- to 10-W power output of the 1-mm PCSELs. The new laser's brightness, about 1 GW/cm2/str, is now high enough for applications currently dominated by bulky gas lasers and fiber lasers, such as precision smart manufacturing in the electronics and automotive industries. It's also high enough for more exotic applications such as satellite communications and propulsion.
Increasing the photonic crystal lasers' size and brightness did not come without challenges. Specifically, semiconductor lasers encounter problems when their emission area is expanded. A larger lasing area means there is room for light to oscillate in the direction of emission as well as laterally.
[...] Noda explains that the next steps are to continue scaling up the diameter of the laser from 3 to 10 mm, a size that could produce 1 kilowatt of output power—although the goal could also be reached using an array of 3-mm PCSELs. He expects that the same technology that led to the 3-mm devices could be used to scale up to 10 mm. "The same design is enough," Noda says.
Journal Reference:
Yoshida, Masahiro, Katsuno, Shumpei, Inoue, Takuya, et al. High-brightness scalable continuous-wave single-mode photonic-crystal laser [open], Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06059-8)