Semiconductor lasers, unlike bulky gas lasers and fiber lasers, are tiny, energy efficient, and highly controllable. The one thing they can't do is deliver their competitor's steel-slicing brightness.

In results reported last week in Nature, a group of researchers at Kyoto University, in Japan, led by IEEE Fellow Susumu Noda, has taken a big step in overcoming the limitations of semiconductor laser brightness by changing the structure of photonic-crystal surface-emitting lasers (PCSELs). A photonic crystal is composed of a semiconductor sheet punched through with regular, nanometer-scale air-filled holes. Photonic crystal lasers are attractive candidates for high-brightness lasers, but until now engineers haven't been able to scale them up to deliver beams bright enough for practical metal cutting and processing.

[...] Noda's group, which has been working on PCSELs for more than two decades, was able to develop a laser with a diameter of 3 millimeters, a tenfold areal jump up from previous 1-millimeter-diameter PCSEL devices. The new laser has a power output of 50 watts, a similar increase from the 5- to 10-W power output of the 1-mm PCSELs. The new laser's brightness, about 1 GW/cm2/str, is now high enough for applications currently dominated by bulky gas lasers and fiber lasers, such as precision smart manufacturing in the electronics and automotive industries. It's also high enough for more exotic applications such as satellite communications and propulsion.