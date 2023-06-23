from the let-the-lobbying-begin! dept.
The AI Act vote passed with an overwhelming majority, but the final version is likely to look a bit different:
The AI Act vote passed with an overwhelming majority, and has been heralded as one of the world's most important developments in AI regulation. The European Parliament's president, Roberta Metsola, described it as "legislation that will no doubt be setting the global standard for years to come."
Don't hold your breath for any immediate clarity, though. The European system is a bit complicated. Next, members of the European Parliament will have to thrash out details with the Council of the European Union and the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, before the draft rules become legislation. The final legislation will be a compromise between three different drafts from the three institutions, which vary a lot. It will likely take around two years before the laws are actually implemented.
[...] Here are some of the major implications:
- Ban on emotion-recognition AI. The European Parliament's draft text bans the use of AI that attempts to recognize people's emotions in policing, schools, and workplaces. [...] The use of AI to conduct facial detection and analysis has been criticized for inaccuracy and bias, but it has not been banned in the draft text from the other two institutions, suggesting there's a political fight to come.
- Ban on real-time biometrics and predictive policing in public spaces. This will be a major legislative battle, because the various EU bodies will have to sort out whether, and how, the ban is enforced in law. [...]
- Ban on social scoring.Social scoring by public agencies, or the practice of using data about people's social behavior to make generalizations and profiles, would be outlawed. [...]
- New restrictions for gen AI.This draft is the first to propose ways to regulate generative AI, and ban the use of any copyrighted material in the training set of large language models like OpenAI's GPT-4. [...]
- New restrictions on recommendation algorithms on social media. The new draft assigns recommender systems to a "high risk" category, which is an escalation from the other proposed bills. This means that if it passes, recommender systems on social media platforms will be subject to much more scrutiny about how they work, and tech companies could be more liable for the impact of user-generated content.
The risks of AI as described by Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president of the EU Commission, are widespread. She has emphasized concerns about the future of trust in information, vulnerability to social manipulation by bad actors, and mass surveillance.
"If we end up in a situation where we believe nothing, then we have undermined our society completely," Vestager told reporters on Wednesday.