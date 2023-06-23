A new Jell-O-like material could replace metals as electrical interfaces for pacemakers, cochlear implants, and other electronic implants.

Implantable electrodes are predominantly made from rigid metals that are electrically conductive by nature. But over time, metals can aggravate tissues, causing scarring and inflammation that in turn can degrade an implant's performance.

Now, MIT engineers have developed a metal-free, Jell-O-like material that is as soft and tough as biological tissue and can conduct electricity similarly to conventional metals. The material can be made into a printable ink, which the researchers patterned into flexible, rubbery electrodes. The new material, which is a type of high-performance conducting polymer hydrogel, may one day replace metals as functional, gel-based electrodes, with the look and feel of biological tissue.

"This material operates like metal electrodes but is made from gels that are similar to our bodies, and with similar water content," says Hyunwoo Yuk SM '16, PhD '21, co-founder of SanaHeal, a medical device startup. "It's like an artificial tissue or nerve."

"We believe that for the first time, we have a tough, robust, Jell-O-like electrode that can potentially replace metal to stimulate nerves and interface with the heart, brain, and other organs in the body," adds Xuanhe Zhao, professor of mechanical engineering and of civil and environmental engineering at MIT.