MIT News reports: MIT engineers have developed a soft, printable, metal-free electrode.
A new Jell-O-like material could replace metals as electrical interfaces for pacemakers, cochlear implants, and other electronic implants.
Implantable electrodes are predominantly made from rigid metals that are electrically conductive by nature. But over time, metals can aggravate tissues, causing scarring and inflammation that in turn can degrade an implant's performance.
Now, MIT engineers have developed a metal-free, Jell-O-like material that is as soft and tough as biological tissue and can conduct electricity similarly to conventional metals. The material can be made into a printable ink, which the researchers patterned into flexible, rubbery electrodes. The new material, which is a type of high-performance conducting polymer hydrogel, may one day replace metals as functional, gel-based electrodes, with the look and feel of biological tissue.
"This material operates like metal electrodes but is made from gels that are similar to our bodies, and with similar water content," says Hyunwoo Yuk SM '16, PhD '21, co-founder of SanaHeal, a medical device startup. "It's like an artificial tissue or nerve."
"We believe that for the first time, we have a tough, robust, Jell-O-like electrode that can potentially replace metal to stimulate nerves and interface with the heart, brain, and other organs in the body," adds Xuanhe Zhao, professor of mechanical engineering and of civil and environmental engineering at MIT.
[...] "Imagine we are making electrical and mechanical spaghetti," Zhao offers. "The electrical spaghetti is the conductive polymer, which can now transmit electricity across the material because it is continuous. And the mechanical spaghetti is the hydrogel, which can transmit mechanical forces and be tough and stretchy because it is also continuous."
The researchers then tweaked the recipe to cook the spaghettified gel into an ink, which they fed through a 3D printer, and printed onto films of pure hydrogel, in patterns similar to conventional metal electrodes.
"Because this gel is 3D-printable, we can customize geometries and shapes, which makes it easy to fabricate electrical interfaces for all kinds of organs," says first-author Zhou.
The researchers then implanted the printed, Jell-O-like electrodes onto the heart, sciatic nerve, and spinal cord of rats. The team tested the electrodes' electrical and mechanical performance in the animals for up to two months and found the devices remained stable throughout, with little inflammation or scarring to the surrounding tissues. The electrodes also were able to relay electrical pulses from the heart to an external monitor, as well as deliver small pulses to the sciatic nerve and spinal cord, which in turn stimulated motor activity in the associated muscles and limbs.
Going forward, Yuk envisions that an immediate application for the new material may be for people recovering from heart surgery.
Journal Reference:
Tao Zhou, Hyunwoo Yuk, et. al. 3d printable high-performance conducting polymer hydrogel for all-hydrogel bioelectronic interfaces, Nature Materials https://rdcu.be/deCG1
Related Stories
A conductive self-healing hydrogel to create flexible sensors:
Recent advancements in the field of electronics have enabled the creation of smaller and increasingly sophisticated devices, including wearable technologies, biosensors, medical implants, and soft robots. Most of these technologies are based on stretchy materials with electronic properties.
While material scientists have already introduced a wide range of flexible materials that could be used to create electronics, many of these materials are fragile and can be easily damaged. As damage to materials can result in their failure, while also compromising the overall functioning of the system they are integrated in, several existing soft and conductive materials can end up being unreliable and unsuitable for large-scale implementations.
Researchers at Harbin University of Science and Technology in China recently developed a new conductive and self-healing hydrogel that could be used to create flexible sensors for wearables, robots or other devices. This material and its composition was outlined in the Journal of Science: Advanced Materials and Devices.
[...] In the future, the hydrogel created by this team of researchers could be used to develop a wide range of other sensors and wearable electronics, such as sensors that can detect human motion or medical devices that monitor specific biological signals. In addition, their work could pave the way for the development of similar flexible and conductive hydrogels with self-healing properties.
Journal Reference:
Xiaoming Wang et al, Constructing conductive and mechanical strength self-healing hydrogel for flexible sensor, Journal of Science: Advanced Materials and Devices (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.jsamd.2023.100563