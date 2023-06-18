Ford: the US Can't Compete With China on Electric Vehicles, for Now
Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Company, has warned that when it comes to the production of electric vehicles, the United States is still not ready to compete with China. Speaking about China's EV industry during an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS, Ford said "They developed very quickly, and they developed them in large scale. And now they're exporting them [...] They're not here but they'll come here we think, at some point, we need to be ready, and we're getting ready."
The US automaker in February announced that it would be investing $3.5 billion in building an electric vehicle plant in Michigan. Reuters writes that the deal will use technology from Chinese battery company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd, which led to Senator Marco Rubio asking the Biden administration to review the deal. Ford says the Michigan battery plant is a chance for Ford engineers to learn the technology and use it for themselves.
"It [Michigan] is a wholly owned Ford facility. They'll be our employees, and all we're doing is licensing the technology. That's it." Ford said.
[...] Buttigieg added that the US must build relationships domestically and internationally for raw materials and refining capacity. Chinese firms make up more than half of the EV battery market and provide as much as 90% of the demand for some battery materials.
Ford Gets $9.2B Department of Energy Loan to Build 3 EV Battery Plants
The conditional loan will help Ford reach its goal to produce 2 million EVs annually by 2026:
Ford has received a conditional loan of $9.2 billion from the US Department of Energy to help it construct three plants that will produce batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.
The loan for the American car manufacturer will help the US reach net zero electricity by 2035, and have EVs make up half of all new car sales by 2030, the Energy Department said.
The loan will be provided to BlueOval SK, or BOSK, a joint venture between Ford and SK On, a South Korean-based EV battery manufacturer.
[...] BOSK is building one EV battery plant in Tennessee and two in Kentucky, with battery production scheduled to begin in 2025.