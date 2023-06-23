23/06/27/0427215 story
posted by hubie on Wednesday June 28, @12:35AM
from the I'm-from-Meta-and-I'm-here-to-help dept.
from the I'm-from-Meta-and-I'm-here-to-help dept.
Free-software aficionado Ploum has an interesting take on Meta and the Fediverse:
There are rumours that Meta would become "Fediverse compatible". You could follow people on Instagram from your Mastodon account. I don't know if those rumours have a grain of truth, if it is even possible for Meta to consider it. But there's one thing my own experience with XMPP and OOXML taught me: if Meta joins the Fediverse, Meta will be the only one winning.
Read the full article here.
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
How to Kill a Decentralised Network (Such as the Fediverse) | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by martyb on Wednesday June 28, @01:03AM
That is why I do not have a Facebook account. Or an Instagram account, either. (Or Twitter, or TikTok, or...)
(It is utterly astonishing how much is linked in -- and tracked -- when you click to read an article!)
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday June 28, @01:07AM
Here's the thing. There was never a scenario where distributed, federated open source platforms without an owner "wins" the web 2.0 world. It was always, at best, going to become a large enough enclave of "non-joiners" to dent the social media panopoly. And honestly, compared to how I thought Mastodon was going to go back in 2016 when it first appeared, it's been a resounding success at that.