Jail terms for sharing or creating explicit images without consent:
People caught sharing or creating explicit images without consent could face time in jail in England and Wales.
Amendments to the Online Safety Bill will introduce a six-month prison term for sharing deepfake and revenge porn. This would rise to two years if intent to cause distress, alarm or humiliation, or to obtain sexual gratification can be proved.
Those who share an image for sexual gratification could also be placed on the sex offenders' register.
"Revenge porn" is sharing an intimate image without consent. "Deepfake porn" involves creating a fake explicit image or video of a person. Revenge porn was criminalised in 2015 but up until now prosecutors had to prove there was an intention to cause humiliation or distress.
[...] The government announced its intention to legislate last year, and the amendments are part of the Online Safety Bill, which is due to be voted on by MPs later this month before it becomes law.
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said: "We are cracking down on abusers who share or manipulate intimate photos in order to hound or humiliate women and girls. [...] Research shows one in seven women and one in nine men aged between 18 and 34 have experienced threats to share intimate images. More than 28,000 reports of disclosing private sexual images without consent were recorded by police between April 2015 and December 2021.
[...] Honza Červenka, a lawyer at McAllister Olivarius, said the changes were welcome but pointed out there were likely to be "jurisdictional issues". "Some of these websites may not be easily traceable, others may be hosted in countries specifically chosen for their lax laws when it comes to online harm and harassment," he told the BBC. "Very often, victims become aware of images resurfacing months or even years after their apparent takedown."
Rani Govender, senior child safety online policy officer at the NSPCC, said it was a positive move but big tech firms needed to be held more accountable for what was posted on their platforms. "More needs to be done if the Online Safety Bill is to tackle the creation and sharing of child sexual abuse material which takes place on industrial levels," she said.