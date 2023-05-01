Microsoft is working to integrate ChatGPT-based technology into more and more places in Windows 11, but it isn't doing the same for older versions of Windows. Those of you with an old Windows 3.1 or Windows 95 PC can breathe easy, though, because the same developer who created the Windows 3.1 version of Wordle has returned with a Windows 3.1 ChatGPT client called WinGPT. .

[...]

An even bigger problem with getting any Internet-connected software running on old 16- and 32-bit versions of Windows in 2023 is that most of the modern web is encrypted, and older operating systems don't support modern SSL/TLS protocols. Many Internet-connected retro projects, including browsers and chat clients, rely on some kind of proxy to get around this, using a modern system to talk to the internet and decrypt data, and passing that decrypted data to the old PC on your local network.

To get WinGPT working without a proxy, the Dialup.net developer has also developed a 16-bit port of the WolfSSL library to support TLS 1.2 and 1.3 connections on the ancient operating system. This port is, as the developer says, "not secure, not reliable, and there is no warranty," and it should be used for entertainment purposes only. The port doesn't verify security certificates and uses "a fake random number generator" to function.