Lithuania is vying to become one of the major European tech hubs, bolstered by a growing number of so-called "unicorn" startups and governmental efforts to attract a high-profile accelerator to the country. At the same time, a new €100 million private initiative announced today is setting out to create what would be Europe's largest tech campus, situated in the heart of Lithuania's capital Vilnius.
Building on the site of an old Soviet-era sewing factory in the city's New Town, Tech Zity, as the project is called, is touted to open in 2024 with office space for 5,000 workers, auditoriums for meetings and events, and more. In addition, a core selling point will be its focus on hybrid working, with a 24/7 ethos supported by co-living spaces, restaurants and bars for out-of-work socializing.
At 55,000 square metres (592,015 square feet), Tech Zity would be nearly two-thirds bigger than Paris's Station F, which opened back in 2017.
[...] The Tech Zity project's funding hails from several sources. Of the planned €100 million fund required to fulfil the project, some €30 million has been committed so far, with Vinted co-founder and chief operating officer Mantas Mikuckas contributing around 80% of the initial tranche and Tech Zity founder Darius Žakaitis making up the remainder. This "primary" phase has involved buying the land and buildings, and laying the groundwork for the reconstruction required to transform the site. For the next phase, Tech Zity is looking to secure the additional €70million from various sources, including banks and private investors.
"Our main goal is to foster the startup community," Žakaitis explained to TechCrunch. "Currently, this community is scattered in different locations. Startups and tech companies highly value the opportunity to be together, exchange knowledge and experience. Most of them go through similar stages, face similar challenges and problems, such as growth hacking and bootstrapping with limited budgets, entering larger markets, leveraging AI capabilities, attracting investments and developing funds, and more. The best answers to these questions can come from those who have already walked this path and have built successful startups."
[...] While startups will be a major target market for Tech Zity, it's ultimately aimed at everyone from individual freelancers who can work from cafes or other shared working spaces, to companies ranging from five to 300 employees.
"We estimate that there are currently 18,000 employees working in Lithuania's startup ecosystem," Žakaitis said. "We aim to have a diverse audience that fosters connections within Lithuania's startup ecosystem and drives the creation of new products. We are also open to and engaged in discussions not only with local companies but also with international companies interested in establishing a presence in Vilnius through the Invest Lithuania program or invited by the Bank of Lithuania, particularly in fintech."