A user submitted a recent Daring Fireball Post discussing Masnick's Impossibility Theorum: Content Moderation at Scale is Impossible to do Well:
While many people like to say that content moderation is difficult, that's misleading. Content moderation at scale is impossible to do well. Importantly, this is not an argument that we should throw up our hands and do nothing. Nor is it an argument that companies can't do better jobs within their own content moderation efforts. But I do think there's a huge problem in that many people — including many politicians and journalists — seem to expect that these companies not only can, but should, strive for a level of content moderation that is simply impossible to reach.
And thus, throwing humility to the wind, I'd like to propose Masnick's Impossibility Theorem, as a sort of play on Arrow's Impossibility Theorem. Content moderation at scale is impossible to do well. More specifically, it will always end up frustrating very large segments of the population and will always fail to accurately represent the "proper" level of moderation of anyone. While I'm not going to go through the process of formalizing the theorem, a la Arrow's, I'll just note a few points on why the argument I'm making is inevitably true.
Ed. Note: Masnick discusses factors such as user discontent with moderation, the subjective nature of moderation, and moderation problems at scale. It's well-known that Soylent-style community moderation is best-in class, but what about corporate-imposed moderation of millions of posts per day, as Masnick discusses? Any solutions?
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday June 30, @09:59AM
Boards, and social platforms in general, act like a dog who suddenly gets a ton of new toys thrown at him. Ohboyohboyohboy, so many new toys, so many, I want them all, I need them all... only that these toys can misbehave.
A platform (I wouldn't call it social by any stretch of the word) I co-administer has a rather stingy onboarding process. Someone has to invite you and he'll be responsible for you (to some degree), if you turn out to be a total jerk, he'll also bear the brunt. So people tend to be fairly polite. Not to mention that new members trickle in, they don't pour.
Elitist? Yes. It is. But on the other hand, it's usable. We probably miss out on some very bright minds that simply were never invited and possibly not even know of its existence, but we also don't have any problem moderating the discussions, despite reaching very heated levels, especially when politics are involved.
Choose your members wisely and the quality you get in your user created content will improve considerably.