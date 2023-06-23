The first lithography tools were fairly simple, but the technologies that produce today's chips are among humankind's most complex inventions:
When we talk about computing these days, we tend to talk about software and the engineers who write it. But we wouldn't be anywhere without the hardware and the physical sciences that have enabled it to be created—disciplines like optics, materials science, and mechanical engineering. It's thanks to advances in these areas that we can fabricate the chips on which all the 1s and 0s of the digital world reside. Without them, modern computing would have been impossible.
Semiconductor lithography, the manufacturing process responsible for producing computer chips, has 70-year-old roots. Its origin story is as simple as today's process is complex: the technology got its start in the mid-1950s, when a physicist named Jay Lathrop turned the lens in his microscope upside down.
Lathrop, who died last year at age 95, is scarcely remembered today. But the lithography process he and his lab partner patented in 1957 transformed the world. Steady improvement in lithographic methods has produced ever-smaller circuitry and previously unimaginable quantities of computing power, transforming entire industries and our daily lives.
[...] Lathrop named the process photolithography—printing with light—and he and Nall filed for a patent. They delivered a paper on the topic at the annual International Electron Devices Meeting in 1957, and the Army awarded him a $25,000 prize for the invention. Lathrop bought his family a new station wagon with the money.
[...] But the approach wasn't practical as chip features got still smaller. By the late 1970s, scanners began to be replaced with steppers, machines that moved light in discrete steps across a wafer. The challenge with a stepper was to move the light with micron-scale precision, so that each flash was perfectly aligned with the chip. GCA, a Boston-based firm that had its origins in spy balloons, devised the first stepper tool, reportedly on the advice of Texas Instruments executive Morris Chang—later the founder of TSMC, which is today the world's largest chipmaker.
[...] The decline of America's lithography industry coincided with a dramatic leap forward in the field's technological complexity. Visible light—which has a wavelength of several hundred nanometers—was by the 1980s too broad a brush with which to paint the smallest transistors. So the industry shifted to using new chemicals like krypton fluoride and argon fluoride to create deep ultraviolet light, with wavelengths as low as 193 nanometers. By the early 2000s, after this ultraviolet light itself proved too blunt a tool, lithography machines were created that could shoot light through water, creating a sharper angle of refraction and thereby allowing more precision. Then, after this "immersion" lithography proved insufficient for the finest features on a chip, lithographers began using multi-patterning, applying multiple layers of lithography on top of one another to produce yet more precise patterns on silicon.
As early as the 1990s, however, it was clear that a new light source with a smaller wavelength would be needed to continue manufacturing ever-smaller transistors. Intel, America's biggest chipmaker, led the early investments into extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, using a type of light with a wavelength of 13.5 nanometers. This was sufficiently exact to pattern shapes with roughly equivalent dimensions. But only one of the world's remaining lithography companies, ASML, had the guts to bet its future on the technology, which would take three decades and billions of dollars to develop. For a long time, many industry experts thought it would never work.
Producing EUV light at sufficient scale is one of the most complex engineering challenges in human history. ASML's approach requires taking a ball of tin 30 microns wide and pulverizing it twice with an ultra-high-powered carbon dioxide laser. This explodes the tin ball into a plasma with a temperature of several hundred thousand degrees. The plasma emits EUV light, which then must be collected with the flattest mirrors ever created, each made of dozens of alternating, nanometers-thick layers of silicon and molybdenum. These mirrors are held almost perfectly still by a set of actuators and sensors that, their manufacturer says, are so precise they could be used to direct a laser to hit a golf ball as far away as the moon.
[...] The fact that the computing capabilities of the world's second-largest economy depend on access to a single tool produced by a single company illustrates the central role lithography plays in the world's tech sector. The industry is extraordinarily complex—the result of intensive research efforts by a worldwide network of experts on optics and materials science, plus billions of dollars of investment. China's homegrown lithography tools are several generations behind the cutting edge, lacking many of the key components—like the ultra-flat mirrors—as well as the expertise in systems integration.
The lithography process he invented, meanwhile, continues to advance. In several years, ASML will release a new version of its EUV technology, called high-numerical-aperture EUV, which will allow even more precise lithography. Research into a future tool with even more precision is underway, though it is unclear if it will ever be practically or commercially feasible. We must hope it is, because the future of Moore's Law—and the advances in computing it enables—depend on it.