Worldwide survey kills the myth of ‘Man the Hunter’

posted by mrpg on Saturday July 01, @05:35PM   Printer-friendly
from the tank-girl-1800 dept.
Science /dev/random

DeathMonkey writes:

Women hunt in vast majority of foraging societies, upending old stereotypes

For decades anthropologists have witnessed forager women—those who live in societies that both hunt and gather—around the world skillfully slay prey: In the 1980s, Agta women of the Philippines drew bows and arrows as tall as themselves and aimed at wild pigs and deer, and Matses Amazonians struck paca rodents with machetes. Observations from the 1990s described Aka great-grandmothers and girls as young as age 5 trapping duiker and porcupine in central Africa.

A study published today in PLOS ONE has united these reports for a first-of-its-kind global view of women hunters. Reviewing accounts penned by scholars who study culture, known as ethnographers, as well as those by observers between the late 1800s and today, the researchers found that women hunted in nearly 80% of surveyed forager societies.

These data flatly reject a long-standing myth that men hunt, women gather, and that this division runs deep in human history.

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday July 01, @06:08PM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Saturday July 01, @06:08PM (#1313949)

    men hunt, women gather

    My guess is that in prehistoric times as today, women do the work while men watch the game.

