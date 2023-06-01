Stories
Developer Claims Steam is Rejecting Games With AI-Generated Artwork

posted by janrinok on Saturday July 01, @10:20PM   Printer-friendly
from the defensive dept.
Digital Liberty

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2023/06/steam-mods-reportedly-blocking-games-that-use-ai-generated-artwork/

Valve has reportedly become the latest company to react to the uncertain legal landscape surrounding AI-generated artwork by simply barring its use in submitted materials. An anonymous developer going by the Reddit handle potterharry97 reports having a Steam game page submission rejected for the use of "art assets generated by artificial intelligence that appears to be relying on copyrighted material owned by third parties."

Potterharry97 originally posted about the rejection in a May post on the now-private GameDev subreddit (partially archived here, Google Cache here). In that post, potterharry97 admitted that "a large portion of the assets have some AI involvement in its creation" through the use of Stable Diffusion. In a follow-up post this month on the AIGameDev subreddit, potterharry97 wrote that the initial submission was intended as an early placeholder version, "with 2-3 assets/sprites that were admittedly obviously AI generated from the hands."
[...]
These days, the use of AI-generated art can sometimes be easier to catch, as was the case with potterharry97's Stable Diffusion sprites and their telltale hands. But that might get tougher as improvements in generative synthesis models make AI art more and more indistinguishable from art created by a human.

As potterharry97 put it in his initial Reddit post, "Even if I redo everything from scratch, how can I definitively prove if something was or wasn't AI generated?"

Original Submission


