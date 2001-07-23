Stories
NASA's Mars Helicopter 'Phones Home' After No Contact for 63 Days

posted by janrinok on Sunday July 02, @10:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the Science dept.
liar writes:

NASA's Mars helicopter 'phones home' after no contact for 63 days. https://nordot.app/1047625013294923986?c=592622757532812385

Washington (AFP) - Long time, no speak: NASA has re-established contact with the intrepid Ingenuity Mars Helicopter after more than two months of radio silence, the space agency said Friday

[...] Ingenuity's 52nd flight launched on April 26, but mission controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California lost contact as it descended to the surface following its two minute, 1,191-foot (363-meter) hop...

The loss of communications was expected, because a hill stood between Ingenuity and Perseverance, which acts as a relay between the drone and Earth.

"Ingenuity is designed to take care of itself when communication gaps like this occur, but we all still had a sense of relief finally hearing back."

Data so far indicates that the heli is in good shape. If further health checks also come back normal, Ingenuity will be all set for its next flight, westward toward a rocky outcrop the Perseverance team is interested in exploring.

  • (Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Sunday July 02, @10:26PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) on Sunday July 02, @10:26PM (#1314088) Homepage Journal

    AT&T cut phone service because they didn't pay the phone bill!

    Abortion is the number one killed of children in the United States.
