Google is testing how it can stop users from watching ad-free videos as ad revenue declines.

As first spotted by BleepingComputer, a Reddit user posted a screenshot to the r/youtube subreddit showing the message "Video player will be blocked after 3 videos."

The message further states that YouTube detected the user had an ad blocker installed, and then offered the option to either allow YouTube ads or try YouTube Premium, the $11.99 ad-free subscription service. The service's family plan recently saw a bump in price from $17.99 to $22.99 a month. "Ads allow YouTube to stay free for billions of users worldwide," the message reads.

A YouTube spokesperson confirmed to Gizmodo that it was running a "small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium." The spokesperson added that "Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers."