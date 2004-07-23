If humans could not see blue colors, then one of the biggest problems of OLED technology would have been quickly solved, namely the short shelf life of blue OLE diodes. If the need for the blue diodes did not exist, OLED panels could last over 100 years, or about a million hours.

That's what University of Michigan professors Stephen R. Forrest and Chris Giebink said at the recent Display Week in Los Angeles during a four-hour short course designed to look at the current state of OLED technology. But since OLED technology is only a little over 35 years old, these numbers are based on aging tests.

That green OLEDs in particular don't have a problem with durability can definitely be judged in practice by now. When Sony installed green OLED displays in its Walkman almost 20 years ago, few would have thought that they would still work. However, the author of these lines owns such an Atrac Walkman himself, whose display still shines in excellent quality.

However, only green (or red) displays would only be suitable for special applications. This includes, for example, the digital signage sector For a real display, it is not possible without the color blue and the problems have not been completely solved even 35 years after the emergence of the technology, although they have been greatly reduced.

The durability of a panel is increased by various tricks. Important for the blue pixels: They have to stay cool. To achieve this, the surface area is increased and the brightness is reduced in relation to the surface area. In turn, green OLEDs, for example, can be very small and shine extremely brightly. As Forrest said, the green OLEDs in an iPhone shine at around 10,000 candela per square meter.

So it's the mix that matters (at the moment). To put that in perspective, even the brightest iPhone Pro only manages 1,600 in HDR mode (2,000 outdoors), and that's only in a small space for peak light. Bright light (and thus high temperatures in the panel) reduces the battery life enormously.