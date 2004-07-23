Under experimental status, the first flying car has officially been cleared for take off.

This week, Alef Aeronautics revealed its flying car "Model A" was granted legal permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to test run the vehicle on the road and in the sky − a move needed before it can be released to the public.

Alef is the first company to receive a Special Airworthiness Certification from the FAA, the company said in a news release. The certification limits the locations and purpose for which the vehicle is allowed to fly.

The vehicle will also need to meet National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration safety standards before taking flight.

But the company's CEO Jim Dukhovny says the company is "hopeful" the certification "will be our next step."

[...] The flying car is now available for preorder, the Santa Clara, California-based company posted on its website. Carrying one or two occupants, the vehicle will sell for about $300,000.

The "Model A" is 100% electric, drivable on public roads and has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, the company wrote in its release.

The car will be a Low Speed Vehicle, meaning it won't go faster than about 25 miles per hour on a paved surface. If a driver needs a faster route, they will be able to use the vehicle's flight capabilities, according to Alef.

As of Friday, presales were open, with interested customers able to pay a $150 deposit to get on the waiting list, or $1,500 for a priority spot on the list's queue.

[...] Buyers will be able to complete their configuration as production nears, the company, backed by a Tesla investor, said.

The company said it plans to start delivering the vehicles to customers by late 2025.